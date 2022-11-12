Warrior Nun Season 2: Does Ava like Beatrice?

Despite Warrior Nun’s journey to destroy the reign of Adriel, there’s a love story that makes fans intrigued. Well, here, we talk about the love story of Ava and Beatrice in Warrior Nun.

When Ava and Sister Beatrice first appeared in Season 1 of Warrior Nun, fans could sense the chemistry between them. However, the first season did not confirm it till the end. The new season arrived two days ago, and we can see the same thing happening between the two. The way Ava sees Beatrice when dancing in a club and the way Beatrice sees her at work couldn’t be a friendship thing, and fans knew it from the start.

Does Ava have feelings for Sister Beatrice in Warrior Nun Season 2?

Yes, Ava has feelings for her warrior sister Beatrice and vice versa. In an interview with Variety, the creator of the TV series clearly states that there’s something definitely going on between Ava and Beatrice, and there will be more seasons to explore everything about the characters.

Besides this, the second season of Warrior Nun showed that they both couldn’t do anything without each other. In fact, the time when the duo was parting their ways at the end of the TV series made it clear how they felt for each other.

In one instance, when Ava falls from the building because of Halo malfunctioning, Beatrice holds Ava in her arms and sort of confirmed her love. At that moment, it was clear that Beatrice was in love. And in the end, when Ava leaves to handle Adriel alone, she kisses Beatrice, thus confessing her feelings.

However, they couldn’t spend much time with each other after that, as Beatrice had to send Ava to Adriel’s realm so she could survive. Now, we’ll have to wait for the next season to see if and how they’ll reunite.