Movies & Television

Warrior Nun Season 2: Does Ava like Beatrice?

By Aparna Ukil

Ava and Beatrice from Warrior Nun
CREDIT- Netflix

Despite Warrior Nun’s journey to destroy the reign of Adriel, there’s a love story that makes fans intrigued. Well, here, we talk about the love story of Ava and Beatrice in Warrior Nun.

When Ava and Sister Beatrice first appeared in Season 1 of Warrior Nun, fans could sense the chemistry between them. However, the first season did not confirm it till the end. The new season arrived two days ago, and we can see the same thing happening between the two. The way Ava sees Beatrice when dancing in a club and the way Beatrice sees her at work couldn’t be a friendship thing, and fans knew it from the start.

Warrior Nun: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix

BridTV
11550
Warrior Nun: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/acdP-NzBhjs/hqdefault.jpg
1180262
1180262
center
32600

Does Ava have feelings for Sister Beatrice in Warrior Nun Season 2?

Yes, Ava has feelings for her warrior sister Beatrice and vice versa. In an interview with Variety, the creator of the TV series clearly states that there’s something definitely going on between Ava and Beatrice, and there will be more seasons to explore everything about the characters.

Besides this, the second season of Warrior Nun showed that they both couldn’t do anything without each other. In fact, the time when the duo was parting their ways at the end of the TV series made it clear how they felt for each other.

In one instance, when Ava falls from the building because of Halo malfunctioning, Beatrice holds Ava in her arms and sort of confirmed her love. At that moment, it was clear that Beatrice was in love. And in the end, when Ava leaves to handle Adriel alone, she kisses Beatrice, thus confessing her feelings.

However, they couldn’t spend much time with each other after that, as Beatrice had to send Ava to Adriel’s realm so she could survive. Now, we’ll have to wait for the next season to see if and how they’ll reunite.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Stranger Things VR | Official Announcement Netflix
Latest Trailers
Jurassic World Primal Ops | Official Launch Trailer
Aparna Ukil
@UkilAparna

Watching TV shows and movies are something that Aparna loves to do in her leisure time. Also, when there is nothing to binge-watch she enjoys playing video games.

Read more of Aparna's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know