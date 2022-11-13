Warrior Nun Season 2: What happened to Ava?

In Warrior Nun Season 2, Ava was seen making strategies to send Adriel back to his realm, but in the end, things did not go as she wanted. Well, this article talks about what happened to our beloved Warrior Nun at the end of the second season.

The second season of Warrior Nun has been a roller coaster ride for Ava and her sisters as they face one of the most powerful beings, Adriel. He has numerous followers who believe he is god, so the one who doesn’t believe in Adriel becomes their enemy. Moreover, it’s not possible to kill Adriel on Earth. Hence, Yasmine tells Ava that he can be killed when the crown of thorns is kept on his head as that’s a device from his realm, and it can neutralize the powers of the wearer.

Warrior Nun: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11550 Warrior Nun: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/acdP-NzBhjs/hqdefault.jpg 1180262 1180262 center 32600

Is Ava alive or dead in Warrior Nun?

Fortunately, Ava is alive in Warrior Nun. At the end of the second season, when Ava and Michael go to the basement to confront Adriel, Michael gets killed at the hands of Lilith within seconds. After that, Lilith catches Ava and Adriel tells her he has always stayed ahead of her plans. Ava says that she knows the halo belonged to Reya, and Adriel has stolen it from her.

Adriel reveals that he wants to be more powerful than he is already. He also says that to become god, he needs to imprison god, and after that, Reya appears out of the arch, and it seems Adriel is talking about her. It’s obvious he wants to imprison Reya because he can’t conquer his realm. After all, Reya was more potent than him.

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva in Warrior Nun Season 2. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/9xsh7txjLu — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2022

Later, Ava sets off the Divinium bomb by exploding Michael’s lifeless body, and the bomb affects both Ava and Adriel. However, Adriel survived the explosion, and as it’s said, nothing and nobody can kill him outside his realm. Hence, seeing the situation, Ava wasn’t left with any option other than calling Tarasks, who tears Adriel in pieces in one go. However, before the creatures can kill Ava and Beatrice, Reya shows up and sends them away.

At the end of the season, Lilith asks Beatrice to let Ava go through the arc as she will be alive there, but if she stays on Earth, she will not make it and die.