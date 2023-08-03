Your Name took viewers on a ride as it unveiled the story of Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana. While anime lovers got to see how fate brought them together, the story’s loose ends were completed in Weathering With You.

Makoto Niitsu, also the author of Suzume, is known for his emotional yet heartwarming stories. The filmmaker made all anime fans fall in love with fantasy when he first released Your Name. While viewers got to see the story between Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana unfold, there were a few pieces that were missing about their life. Luckily, the author managed to weave it all together in his next movie, Weathering With You.

Weathering With You has Your Name cameos

Niitsu confirmed that Weathering With You takes place in 2021 and the ending for Your Name happens in 2022. In the movie, we see that Taki and Mitsuha managed to meet years later and are finally happy to meet one another. However, the time jump seemed to skip the story of what happened in between.

Luckily, Weathering With You ties these loose ends as both these characters make a cameo. Fans get to see that Mitsuha is working as a saleswoman at a jewelry store. She even helps the lead, Hodaka to select a ring for Hina. The author subtly implies that she soon shifts to the same locality as Taki.

Meanwhile, Taki’s cameo reveals that he is staying with his grandmother. He is even spotted wearing a T-shirt that looks a lot like his school uniform from Your Name. Given that Taki and Mitsuha meet in 2022, it can be said that he is at the end of finishing his studies.

What is Your Name about?

Your Name follows the story of Taki, a boy who grows up in a busy lifestyle, and Mitsuha, who is living in a rural area. Their life completely changes when the two wake up in each other’s bodies.

At first, they have a hard time adjusting to their new bodies. However, with time, the two come to understand each other more and feel closer even though they have not met each other.

The movie is currently available on Crunchyroll.

What is Weathering With You about?

The story takes viewers on an adventure as it follows a young boy named Hodaka who leaves his troubled rural life in search of a meaningful lifestyle.

His life completely changes when he meets Hina, an orphaned girl who can control the weather. The heartwrenching story takes a deep dive into their relationships and how they find solace in each other’s company.

Weathering With You is available to stream on HBO Max.

Gaming Trailers