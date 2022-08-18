Christina Ricci is often thanked by every millennial for bringing the iconic Wednesday Addams to life in live-action during her run as the character, and now, the actor will embark on a new role in Netflix’s Wednesday.

We discuss the role Ricci will be involved with and reveal what the actor said about being head-hunted by Tim Burton for the role.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.

Christina Ricci Will Portray a New Character in Wednesday

Ricci has been confirmed to play a part in the Wednesday series, however, her role is the only one being kept a mystery for now.

The actor played a young Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, which led the fandom to believe that she would be playing an older version of Wednesday.

However, Deadline confirmed that Ricci will instead be playing “a new character and not an older version of Wednesday”.

IMDB has also confirmed that Ricci will be starring in all eight episodes of the Netflix series, however, that is subject to change.

Ricci was “Flattered” to Be asked to Star in Wednesday

In a recent interview with Variety, Ricci was asked about her upcoming role in the series, revealing how “flattered” she was to be approached by Tim Burton:

“I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim. It’s nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character. It’s fun to watch and it’s fun to see other people’s takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that.”

After Wednesday, Ricci is focusing on the production of Yellowjackets Season 2, which received seven Emmy nominations, and filming is due to start soon.

Wednesday is confirmed to premiere in Fall 2022.

