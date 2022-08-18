Now that the first official trailer for Netflix series Wednesday has been released, fans of The Addams Family franchise are curious to know more about the actor who plays Wednesday Addams.

We reveal more about the titular character and introduce you to Jenna Ortega playing The Addams Family sibling this time around.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, starring Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Isaac Ordonez, and more.

Who is Wednesday Addams?

Wednesday Friday Addams is a fictional character who was created by American cartoonist Charles Addams, and first appeared in The New Yorker comic strip before transitioning into the 1964 television series.

Wednesday is the daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams and sister to Pugsley, depicted as a 13-year-old who has an obsession with death and the macabre.

In order to quench her fascination, Wednesday would often do experiments on her brother in an attempt to kill him and frequently adopts a gothic sense of style.

Even though she is antisocial and often shown as being emotionless and incredibly cynical, Wednesday does share a close bond with the family’s butler Lurch.

Who Plays Wednesday Addams in the Netflix Series? Meet Jenna Ortega

Wednesday Addams is portrayed by Jenna Ortega in the new Netflix series.

Ortega is a 19-year-old actor whose credited career began in 2012 with television shows Rob and CSI: NY.

Since Ortega’s debut, the actor has starred in many familiar television series, such as Jane the Virgin, You, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

In addition to starring in Wednesday, Ortega also has the movie Finestkind in post-production, alongside the upcoming Scream 6 where she will play Tara Carpenter.

What About Christina Ricci’s Role in Netflix’s Wednesday?

The Addams Family alum Christina Ricci has been confirmed to play a part in the Wednesday series, however, her role is the only one being kept a mystery.

Since the actor played a young Wednesday Addams in Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family movies, the fandom was expecting Ricci to play an older version of Wednesday.

However, Deadline confirmed that Ricci will not be playing a grown-up version of the sibling, but instead, she will be undertaking a brand-new character in the series.

Wednesday is confirmed to premiere in Fall 2022.

