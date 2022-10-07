If you’re a fan of the classic Universal monster movies, then Marvel’s latest MCU feature on Disney Plus, titled Werewolf by Night, will be right up your alley. Since it’s part of the superhero franchise, we confirm the horror’s rating and discuss the parents’ guide in case you’re concerned about your little ones watching.

Labeled a “special presentation”, Werewolf by Night is a one-off feature centered around the events of one night and the runtime is confirmed to be a short affair at 52 minutes.

Directed by Michael Giacchino and written by Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron for Disney Plus, Werewolf by Night is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name and serves as Marvel’s first presentation of its kind. The feature stars Laura Donnelly and Harriet Sansom Harris alongside Gael García Bernal as the titular monster.

Marvel Studios’ Werewolf By Night | Official Trailer | Disney+ BridTV 11381 Marvel Studios’ Werewolf By Night | Official Trailer | Disney+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bLEFqhS5WmI/hqdefault.jpg 1111971 1111971 center 32600

Werewolf by Night Official Rating

Werewolf by Night is officially rated as a TV-14 in the United States, meaning the feature may not be suitable for kids under 14 years old.

The UK rating, however, is 16+, meaning the content may not be suitable for kids under the age of 16. This is somewhat unusual for a UK rating, as the certificate in Britain is usually lower than the US rating.

Both certificates state the rating is to address the violence and gore, some bad language, and some frightening or intense scenes, which we will get into below.

Werewolf by Night – Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Werewolf by Night Parents’ Guide

Werewolf by Night’s official rating largely comes down to the violence and gore of the TV movie, which hones the monster movie style.

However, the black-and-white filter reduces the gore somewhat by removing the color of the blood but there is still a decent amount of violence to go with it.

Jump scares, monsters fighting against hunters, blood spurts, and the use of weapons, such as axes and arrows, are all present. A chopped hand and decapitated head are seen but it’s hardly at the grotesque levels of R-rated horrors – think more along the lines of Billy from Hocus Pocus.

There is no sex nor nudity present but a number of mild bad words can be heard, such as ‘sh*t’ and ‘b**tard’.

Lastly, parents should also be aware that there are a few jumpscares as well as flashing lights for anyone viewing with photosensitivity.

Werewolf by Night – Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.

Marvel Fans Praise Giacchino

While many are praising Werewolf by Night for its wonderful atmosphere and well-placed gore, a lot of love is really being shown for director Michael Giacchino.

The composer-turned-director has looked at Werewolf by Night as a sort of passion project and fans applauded the professional’s “fantastic direction.”

Furthermore, the creature Man-Thing also makes an appearance alongside the titular beast, which has become a fan-favorite going forward in the larger MCU.

#WerewolfByNight is a delightful horror throwback that I can already see opening many new doors for the MCU. Michael Giacchino's fantastic direction gave us awesome performances, a creepy atmosphere, wonderful practical make-up and visual effects… and OH MY GOD, MAN-THING!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbj26QJxt5 — ? David Takes Manhattan ? (@happydragondave) October 7, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Werewolf by Night is not streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all