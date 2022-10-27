**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Cassian is now enduring the brunt of the labor frontline in Andor, as the rogue began his sentence on Narkina 5. The inmates have a strict production line and we explain what they are building.

Episode 8, titled Narkina 5, primarily followed Cassian as he settled into the titular prison. Elsewhere, Luthen tried to get Saw Gerrera to work with a fellow rebel, but was soon dismissed, and Mon Mothma continued to plot with Tay Kolma.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 8 Recap

After arriving at Narkina 5 and being introduced to Andy Serkis’ Kino, Cassian is assigned to Table 5 of 7 to meet his seven teammates.

It is explained that the labor sector is somewhat of a game, where the table with the highest production numbers of the day get rewarded with taste in their food, while the losing table get “fried.”

Each table constantly produces these spider-like beams, filled with precise rivets that have to be installed in a certain order.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

What are They Building?

YouTube channel Star Wars Fanatic confirmed the Narkina 5 inmates are building the undercarriage leg attachments to a Viper Droid, or Imperial Probe Droid.

It’s also highly likely the others floors and rooms of the prison are building other parts of the droid or a new droid, ship, or weapon entirely. Despite previously believing the inmates were being forced to work for the sake of it, it makes much more sense that they are building an arsenal for the Empire.

New Rockstars offered an alternate theory, suggesting the inmates are also building TIE Fighter parts, and there’s a chance Cassian will locate a completed TIE Fighter and make his escape on it.

Another theory suggests some inmates could be building Death Star parts, which is a somber note considering Cassian and Melshi were both killed by the Death Star in Rogue One.

Episode 9 Preview

Andor Episode 9 is scheduled to release on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, on Disney Plus.

Episode 9 will surely see the narrative return to Narkina 5, where another time jump may be in place. This week’s entry saw “30 Shifts” pass, therefore, another bout of time may come to pass since none of the rebels know where Cassian is.

Luthen will continue to strengthen the rebellion after Saw’s rejection and it’ll likely be a race against time to see if the ISB or Vel find Cassian first.

With Karn given a backseat by the ISB, it is possible that he will take matters into his own hands and join the hunt for Cassian.

We’ll also return to Ferrix to see how Bix’s interrogation goes, alongside the progression of Maarva’s health concerns.

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

