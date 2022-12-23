**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Alice in Borderland**

New characters and enemies are being introduced in the return of Netflix’s adaptation and we explain what the Joker card means in Alice in Borderland Season 2.

Tomohisa Yamashita, Kai Inowaki, Hayato Isomura are some of the new faces joining Season 2, playing Kyuma, Matsushita, and Banda.

Directed by Shinsuke Sato and based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, the Japanese science fiction thriller, Alice in Borderland, follows residents dwelling in an alternate reality where they must compete in various games to gain visas before they expire, resulting in possible execution. The series stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Yuki Morinaga, Keita Machida, and more.

What Does the Joker Card Mean in Alice in Borderland Season 2?

As Season 2 concludes, the camera pans in to show a Joker card lying on the table, which means the characters’ escape is likely a fluke since the Joker means some sort of wild card has been played. What fans can expect is that the characters have likely entered into the third phase of games.

In the manga, the Joker card is actually a signature calling card for a mysterious being known as Joker, who goes on to symbolize a supernatural being that escorts souls to the beyond – similar to Greek mythology’s Charon.

In the case of Season 2’s ending, it also means the characters are about to face their hardest games yet, and if Season 3 gets green-lit, they’ll likely learn more about the alternate reality and the Joker character.

I knew it, it will not end like that coz there's still a joker in deck of cards#AliceInBorderland2 #AliceInBorderlandS2 #AliceinBorderland pic.twitter.com/y0gwI3PFHA — ???? (@zeiyuu_) December 22, 2022

How Many Episodes are in Alice in Borderlands Season 2?

Alice in Borderlands Season 2 has eight episodes in total, matching the episode count of its predecessor season.

Each episode lasts between 41-80 minutes and all eight installments arrived on the streaming platform at the same time.

The show’s second season was green-lit only two weeks after Season 1 debuted on the streaming platform.

Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Sho Aoyagi, and Riisa Naka, and more have all returned for the Season 2 games.

Considering the show’s popularity, rumors are stating Season 3 is already in development, however, this renewal has yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

