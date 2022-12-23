**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Alice in Borderland Season 2**

While we wait for Squid Game Season 2 in the new year, fans of brutal survival games are now able to binge Alice in Borderland Season 2 and we introduce you to the character Akane.

Rumors are claiming Season 3 of the adaptation is already in development, however, Netflix will likely be waiting to see how Season 2 performs before green-lighting another run.

Directed by Shinsuke Sato and based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, the Japanese science fiction thriller, Alice in Borderland, follows residents dwelling in an alternate reality where they must compete in various games to gain visas before they expire, resulting in possible execution. The series stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Yuki Morinaga, Keita Machida, and more.

Who is Akane?

**Spoilers ahead**

Akane Heiya is introduced as a high school student who has a penchant for archery – a skill that comes in very handy during some trials. As most Japanese names go, Heiya is how the character is usually addressed.

In the manga, Heiya appears in the Fourth Side Story described as a “scrappy survivor.” She survived 55 days in the Borderlands and managed to avoid clearing any Face Card games – a feat she shares with D?d?.

Heiya carries a dark demeanor and is troubled by a childhood trauma, however, her reflection on life changes once she enters the Borderlands and she begins to regard her life as precious.

Alice in Borderland – © COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2022

Meet Yuri Tsunematsu

Akane Heiya is played by Japanese actor Yuri Tsunematsu in Alice in Borderland Season 2.

The actor’s career kickstarted in the late 2000s after landing a role in Kamen Rider OOO, Den-O, & All Riders: Let’s Go Kamen Riders as Nokko.

Tsunematsu has since played notable roles in tv shows, including The Naked Director, and the film Wife of a Spy in 2020 where she played Komako.

Alongside completing a few roles in voice acting and music videos, Tsunematsu also has an upcoming role in the film Cottontail – which is in post-production.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Cast

Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, Sho Aoyagi, and Riisa Naka are all returning to see the games through in Season 2, and hopefully, fans will find out if Arisu and Usagi manage to return to their world.

Tomohisa Yamashita, Kai Inowaki, Hayato Isomura are some of the new faces joining Tsunematsu in Season 2, playing Kyuma, Matsushita, and Banda.

Below, we have listed the full cast involved in Season 2:

Kento Yamazaki – Ryohei Arisu

– Ryohei Arisu Tao Tsuchiya – Yuzuha Usagi

– Yuzuha Usagi Nijirô Murakami – Shuntaro Chishiya

– Shuntaro Chishiya Yûtarô Watanabe – Kodai Tatta

– Kodai Tatta Dôri Sakurada – Suguru Niragi

– Suguru Niragi Aya Asahina – Hikari Kuina

– Hikari Kuina Ayaka Miyoshi – Ann Rizuna

– Ann Rizuna Shô Aoyagi – Aguni Morizono

– Aguni Morizono Riisa Naka – Mira Kano

– Mira Kano Tsuyoshi Abe – Keiichi Kuzuryu

– Keiichi Kuzuryu Tomohisa Yamashita – Ginji Kyuma

– Ginji Kyuma Yûki Morinaga – Chota Segawa

– Chota Segawa Keita Machida – Daikichi Karube

– Daikichi Karube Yuri Tsunematsu – Akane Heiya

– Akane Heiya Hayato Isomura – Sunato Banda

– Sunato Banda Honami Satô – Kotoko Shiga

– Kotoko Shiga Kai Inowaki – Enji Matsushita

– Enji Matsushita Chihiro Yamamoto – Risa

– Risa Aina Yamada – Urumi Aramaki

– Urumi Aramaki Katsuya Maiguma – Oki Yaba

ALICE IN BORDERLAND SEASON 2 TOMORROW!!pic.twitter.com/9mLJSAS1Bi — ? (@soheesthetics) December 21, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Alice in Borderland Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

Show all