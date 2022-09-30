**Warning – Potential spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor is now four episodes deep and we’ve only just been reintroduced to Senator Mon Mothma. For those wondering about the Senator’s fate in Star Wars lore, we provide a recap of the character’s work in Rogue One and Andor so far and reveal her future endeavors.

Episode 4 of Andor saw Luthen integrate Cassian into a small rebel group on Aldhani, who are preparing to steal the Imperial’s payroll during a rare event.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11255 Andor | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6xBNpL4zvM0/hqdefault.jpg 1096340 1096340 center 32600

Senator Mon Mothma’s Rogue One and Andor Recap

Since Andor is a prequel to Rogue One, we’ll start there, and Mon Mothma’s appearance in the prequel series showed she was already a trusted ally of the rebellion.

Luthen posed as an antique dealer during a visit from Mothma – who was serving as the representative of the planet Chandrila – and they both spoke discreetly about the rebel’s advancing plans in case the driver heard.

We know that the events of Andor will work up to Rogue One and Mon Mothma’s part in the spin-off story is paramount.

Mon Mothma eventually worked her way up to become Chancellor and Commander-in-Chief of the Rebel Alliance in Rogue One, while the series Rebels previously explored how she managed to turn the rebel uprising into a movement.

Andor – Cr. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

What Happened to Mon Mothma?

After the Battle of Yavin, Mothma continued to be Chancellor and even sent Luke Skywalker to retrieve logs of Imperial communications and decided against rescuing him in favor of saving the alliances’ resources.

Mothma became ill after the Galactic Concordance and formally stepped down as Chancellor, with few successors to fill her shoes.

The Chancellor’s prior decision to lower the New Republic fleet led to the division of Populists and Centrists and additional poor decisions caused tyranny across the galaxy, acting as a ripple effect from the days when she chose peace over necessary war.

Despite Mothma’s efforts, the New Republic was not prepared to withstand the force of the First Order, which eventually led to its downfall.

Despite reports of becoming ill, Mothma’s death has not been recorded in canon. However, the non-canon Legends content stated she died after serving as the New Republic’s Chief of State.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with episode titles that we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: TBA – October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Welcome to the rebellion, @trishhdoes. You’ll always be welcome in our galaxy. #Andor pic.twitter.com/zVGUaxqh0S — Star Wars | Andor Now Streaming On Disney+ (@starwars) September 28, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all