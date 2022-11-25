**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Wednesday**

In Netflix’s Addams Family series, the world is rife with creatures jostling to find their place – particularly at Nevermore Academy. We explain what a siren is in Wednesday and delve into the creature’s roots in mythology.

Wednesday has, so far, received mixed to positive reviews by critics and audiences alike, particularly praising Jenna Ortega’s performance as the titular, gloomy character.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar for Netflix, the American comedy horror Wednesday is a series based on the character of Wednesday Addams from the iconic Addams Family franchise, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

What is a Siren in Wednesday?

Sirens are introduced in Wednesday as one of four main species at Nevermore Academy, joining werewolves, gorgons, and vampires.

These creatures are depicted to have the body of a mermaid and use their songs to bewitch people and get them to do their bidding outwith their own free will – which is why they can never be trusted.

The main siren in the series is Bianca “Queen Bee” Barclay, who not only used her musical powers to get into the school but also caused Xavier to break up with her because he feared she could not be trusted.

Sirens from Greek Mythology

In mythology, the sirens became a symbol of “dangerous temptation” and were usually represented as women throughout the Christian and medieval eras.

The similarities between sirens and mermaids lie in their physical form, as both creatures are said to have the upper body of a human with fish tales.

Greek legend says sirens appeared in Homer’s poem, Odyssey, telling of how Odysseus saved the lives of his crewmates from the creatures.

However, many accounts depict sirens as being half bird, half woman and the species also exists in Haitian, Caribbean, and Mayan cultures.

Sirens were also recently depicted in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where the Talokanil – based on sirens – used their hypnotic melodies to lure sailors into a trance.

In ancient Greek mythology Sirens were half bird, half woman, and had an irresistible song that would lure sailors to their deaths.



This vase made around 480 BC shows Greek hero Odysseus’ cunning plan to overcome their threat https://t.co/n5nHJ24bvD #TroyExhibition pic.twitter.com/taivEtS6XG — British Museum (@britishmuseum) September 20, 2019

How Many Episodes are in Wednesday?

Wednesday has eight episodes within its Season 1 run, and since it hasn’t been billed as a miniseries, it means there is a likelihood of more to come in Season 2.

Netflix aired all eight of Wednesday’s episodes at the same time, allowing you to binge the series in one go, and each episode lasts approximately 47-59 minutes in length.

Below, we have provided an episode guide complete with titles:

Episode 1: Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe

Episode 2: Woe is the Loneliest Number

Episode 3: Friend or Woe

Episode 4: Woe What A Night

Episode 5: You Reap What You Woe

Episode 6: Quid Pro Woe

Episode 7: If You Don’t Woe By Now

Episode 8: A Murder of Woes

