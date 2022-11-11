Movies & Television

What is Chandrila Marriage? Davo Sculdun's Proposal in Andor Explained

By Jo Craig

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma sitting on a couch in Andor Episode 10
Andor

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Episode 10 of the critically-acclaimed Andor series on Disney Plus delivered another knock-out episode this week covering the prison break on Narkina 5. Alongside the action, Mon Mothma had her meeting with Davo Sculdun and we explain what a Chandrila marriage is.

Titled One Way Out, Episode 10 saw Cassian, Kino, and the inmates put their escape plan into motion, resulting in a full commandeer of Narkina 5. After escaping the ship, Cassian and Melshi ended up together, leaving Kino Loy stranded in the prison because he couldn’t swim.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Andor Episode 10 Recap

Episode 9 heard Tay Kolma suggest setting up a loan from Chandrila’s Davo Sculdun to move money discreetly behind the back of the Empire. Mon Mothma was not happy to conduct business with a “thug” but agreed to have the meeting since there was no other option.

Episode 10 saw Davo make the trip to Mon’s home with Tay in attendance and he proceeded to grill Mon on why she wanted to enter into a loan with him.

Davo then set the terms of her repayment, stating he would like to bring his 14-year-old son with him the next time he visits, in order for him to meet Mon’s daughter, Leida.

It becomes clear that Davo wants to conduct an arranged marriage between the kids in place of Mon’s repayment, which she hastily declines.

What is a Chandrila Marriage?

The basis of Chandrila marriage culture is the tradition that couples be married at fifteen years old.

The subject has been touched on before in Andor, referring to Mon’s marriage to Perrin, which took place when the pair were sixteen years old. Suggesting that most Chandrila marriages are rushed, this explains why Mon and Perrin’s relationship is somewhat distant, despite Tony Gilroy explaining that Mon did love Perrin to begin with but the union did not flourish from their feelings for each other.

Mon and Perrin somewhat broke tradition by marrying one year later than the norm, which suggests Andor is expanding Chandrila’s marriage culture by now introducing arranged marriages.

Sculdun is clearly an advocate of Chandrila’s tradition and his offer of an arranged marriage when their children come of age is his only offer.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

  • Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022
  • Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022
  • Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022
  • Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022
  • Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022
  • Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022
  • Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022
  • Episode 10: One Way Out – November 9, 2022
  • Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022
  • Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

