Keeping the standard of previous episodes, Andor’s season finale was another solid delivery that paved the way for Season 2 and it also echoed sentiments from the past. We explain was Nemik’s manifesto is and how it colored the finale.

Episode 12 of Andor, titled Rix Road, saw all the key players return to Ferrix for Maarva’s funeral. As the Empire attempted to restrain the free people, a sign of rebellion rose up while Cassian took Bix to safety.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

What is Nemik’s Manifesto? How Did it Impact the Finale?

Nemik’s manifesto was introduced when Cassian joined the heist group on Aldhani and met Alex Lawther’s character Karis Nemik.

Speaking on the rebellion’s cause, Nemik wrote a manifesto as a philosophy to inspire other rebels, reciting his idea on what it would take to overthrow the Empire.

When Nemik was injured during the heist, he later died with the doctor, but Nemik had asked Vel to give Cassian his manifesto.

During the season finale, we can hear Nemik’s words from the manifesto play over our characters’ uprising on Rix Road, and the point is later emphasized in Maarva’s final speech. Nemik’s words are important because they highlight how crucial it is to stand up to the Empire, even if it’s futile.

Nemik’s manifesto reads:

“There will be times when the struggle seems impossible. I know this already. Alone, unsure, dwarfed by the scale of the enemy,” he says. “Remember this: freedom is a pure idea. It occurs spontaneously and without instruction. Random acts of insurrection are occurring constantly throughout the galaxy. There are whole armies, battalions that have no idea that they’ve already enlisted in the cause.”

How Many Seasons of Andor Will There Be?

Andor will only run for two seasons, as the series was previously confirmed to have 24 episodes in full, spanning two seasons.

The entirety of Andor covers a five-year period, and Season 1 already took up one year of that expanse, and the next 12 episodes in Season 2 will span the remaining four years leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Considering Season 1 began filming in December 2020 and took two years to premiere, this means fans should expect Season 2’s release window to be in mid-to-late 2024.

Andor – Cr. Lucasfilm, Disney Plus. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM

How Andor’s End Credits Scene Sets Up Season 2

For the first time in the series, the Andor finale included an end credits scene to give fans a taste of what to expect in Season 2.

During the credits, we see spider-like droids installing gold panels on a greater surface and the camera pans back to reveal several other layers of a satellite-looking construction, only to find out that it’s the final parts of the Death Star coming together.

This inclusion definitely echos the ending to Rogue One, where we know Cassian Andor will meet his fate on Scarif with Jyn Erso.

It also suggests that the Death Star will now be on the rebellion’s radar during Season 2, and we may even see the return of Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic, or even Darth Vader himself.

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

