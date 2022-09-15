**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Viewers of the She-Hulk series on Disney Plus have their eyes peeled every week to find the hidden QR code in each entry and we reveal where you can find the link to a free comic in Episode 5.

Episode 5 focused on Jennifer Walters’ copyright case against influencer superhero Titania, who patented the name “She-Hulk”. Nikki also helped Jen find a new wardrobe with the help of superhero designer Luke.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 QR Code

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5’s QR code can be found during the scene when Pug and Nikki go in search of the drip broker.

Head to the timestamp of 6:57 in Episode 5 when Pug and Nikki are walking into the Boba Tea cafe and you’ll find the QR code on the wall on the right-hand side of the frame.

There were a number of places the QR code could have shown up this week, including Titania’s launch party and Nikki’s laptop screen, but boba was the answer.

This Week’s Free She-Hulk Comic: She-Hulk (2004) #10

After scanning the QR code, you will be taken back to Marvel.com to enjoy another read, and this week, it’s She-Hulk (2004) #10.

Published on December 8, 2004, and created by Dan Slott and Paul Pelletier, this comic is part 1 of 3 focusing on the supervillain-turned social media influencer in the MCU, Titania.

The issue focuses on the origin of Titania’s hate for She-Hulk and explains why Mary “Skeeter” MacPherran is an enraged villain. The comic also features exciting appearances from Spider-Woman and Doctor Doom.

If you can find the hidden QR code in today's episode of #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw, you can score a free digital copy of this issue of #SheHulk by me and Paul Pelletier… and learn the secret history of #Shulkie's greatest enemy, Titania! pic.twitter.com/TEkZdnzRYO — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) September 15, 2022

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

