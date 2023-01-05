Everyone is talking about the new red band trailer for the Necronomicon’s latest terror reign over civilians and we reveal what the Evil Dead Rise trailer song is.

Evil Dead Rise is not a sequel to the 2013 reboot, Evil Dead by Fede Álvare, but instead, the project will build off of the original trilogy.

Directed by Lee Cronin and produced by original Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, Evil Dead Rise serves as the fifth overall installment in the horror franchise, following sisters who discover a mysterious, ancient book hidden in an apartment building that soon unleashes terror.

What is the Evil Dead Rise Trailer Song?

The song featured in the Evil Dead Rise red band trailer is Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) by the American singer and actor Doris Day.

Written by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans and first released in 1955, Day introduced Que Sera, Sera to the world in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1956 thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much.

The song has since become a popular song used in film and television, and usually symbolizes a person’s acceptance of the unknown. In Evil Dead Rise’s case, however, the phrase is used to emphasize the helplessness of the characters’ downfall under the powers of the Necronomicon, projecting their lack of control over the matter.

Horror Fans React to the Evil Dead Rise Trailer

Since its recent release, horror fans have been talking non-stop about Evil Dead Rise’s red band trailer.

As far as trailers go for the possession genre, Evil Dead Rise airs its sophistication and confidence in bringing the franchise into 2023.

Cris Parker stated the trailer looks “fantastic & bloody,” while EIC of Bloody Disgusting, John Squires, echoed Bruce Campbell’s statement that Evil Dead Rise was the scariest movie in the franchise yet.

Getting strong Evil Dead 2013 vibes from Evil Dead Rise and that's something I'm very glad to be feeling. No horror-comedy here, just a barrage of gruesome terror. Bruce Campbell said it's the scariest movie in the franchise to date. I'm now inclined to believe him. https://t.co/KbqdwMsmfC — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) January 4, 2023

