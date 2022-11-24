Now that the prequel series has concluded on Disney Plus, Star Wars fans were surprised to see the show arrive cross-platform and we explain why Andor is on Hulu, amongst other streaming services.

Episode 12 of Andor, titled Rix Road, saw all the key players return to Ferrix for Maarva’s funeral. As the Empire attempted to restrain the free people, a sign of rebellion rose up while Cassian took Bix to safety.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Why is Andor on Hulu?

As confirmed by Deadline, it was reported that Andor would be getting a “cross-company push” by Disney over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first two episodes of Andor, titled Kassa and That Would Be Me, will air across a number of Disney’s distribution platforms, including ABC, FX, Freeform, and Hulu.

The following schedule outlines what dates Andor will be showing on each platform:

ABC – Wednesday, November 23, 2022

– Wednesday, November 23, 2022 FX – Thursday, November 24, 2022

– Thursday, November 24, 2022 Freeform – November 25, 2022

– November 25, 2022 Hulu – November 23 to December 7, 2022

When Will Andor Season 2 Come Out?

Andor will run for two seasons, as the series was previously confirmed to have 24 episodes in full, spanning two seasons.

The entirety of Andor covers a five-year period, and Season 1 already took up one year of that expanse, and the next block of episodes in Season 2 will span the remaining four years leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Considering Season 1 began filming in December 2020 and took two years to premiere, this means fans should expect Season 2’s release window to be in mid-to-late 2024.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 has 12 episodes in its count and the second season will also have 12 episodes.

The first season took place over the span of a year and season two is confirmed to take place over four years, leading up to the events of Rogue One.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s full episode guide:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: One Way Out – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11: Daughter of Ferrix – November 16, 2022

– November 16, 2022 Episode 12: Rix Road – November 23, 2022

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

