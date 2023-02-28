The Last of Us - Cr. Liane Hentscher/© 2023 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc

It’s no surprise that fans want to know if Ellie and Riley’s mall is a real one and we confirm what mall was in The Last of Us episode 7 and highlight some of the other filming locations.

Season 2 of the HBO adaptation has officially been renewed for season 2, where it will cover the events of the video game The Last of Us Part II.

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us series follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us and the game**

What mall was The Last of Us episode 7 filmed in?

The Last of Us episode 7 was filmed in the Northland Village Mall in Calgary, Alberta, confirmed by residents instead of the production team.

The Northland Village Mall has been closed since 2021, in order for it to be turned into an open-air shopping center.

In an interview with Variety, The Last of Us production designer, John Paino, explained the process of converting the mall into a safe zone for filming:

“I’m a child of the ’70s, and the mall was a temple. The size of 10 football fields. I’d spend a lot of time there and in the video arcade. So, we were hoping to find something like that. We found an abandoned mall that was completely stripped and didn’t have a second floor. We built the rooftops and the stores, but what they look from the balcony, it’s all CGI because our mall didn’t have a second floor.”

Other The Last of Us filming locations

The Last of Us adaptation was primarily filmed in Canada, around the Calgary, Edmonton, Canmore, Fort Macleod, and Waterton areas.

Calgary was the location for the first three episodes, visiting Fish Creek to grab those nature trails we see Joel and Ellie on.

Canmore stood in for Jackson, Wyoming, and Waterton Lakes National Park doubled as Colorado.

The Last of Us episode 8 preview

The Last of Us episode 8 is scheduled to release on February 26, 2023, on HBO and HBO Max.

HBO’s release schedule confirms the season finale will take place on March 12, 2023, and nine episodes have been confirmed for the first season.

Episode 8, titled When We Are in Need, will see a leader named David – played by the original Joel voice actor, Troy Baker – offer Ellie a place in his religious group, leading to a harrowing situation.

The Last of Us is now showing on HBO and HBO Max.

