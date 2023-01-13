The Last of Us - Cr. Photograph by Liane Hentscher / © and ?? 2022. Warner Media, LLC.

January 2023 couldn’t arrive fast enough when the adaptation’s release was announced and now we’re about to step into Joel and Ellie’s live-action journey. We confirm how many episodes are in The Last of Us on HBO.

The first three episodes of the adaptation will be helmed by Craig Mazin, Peter Hoar, and the video game writer and director, Neil Druckmann,

Created by Mazin and Druckmann for HBO and based on the 2013 video game of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us follows smuggler Joel who must escort teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic America ridden with infected creatures.

How many episodes are in The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is confirmed to have nine episodes within its debut season on HBO.

The following release schedule confirms that the season finale is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mazin also teased the possibility of the show’s second season adapting the video game sequel, The Last of Us Part II, confirming season 1 would cover the entire first game and adding “I don’t like filler.”

Episode guide and release schedule

Below, we have provided The Last of Us episode guide and outlined the show’s full release schedule and we’ll update episode titles when they are announced:

Episode 1: When You’re Lost in the Darkness – January 15, 2023

– January 15, 2023 Episode 2: Infected – January 22, 2023

– January 22, 2023 Episode 3: TBA – January 29, 2023

Episode 4: TBA – February 5, 2023

Episode 5: TBA – February 12, 2023

Episode 6: TBA – February 19, 2023

Episode 7: TBA – February 26, 2023

Episode 8: TBA – March 5, 2023

Episode 9: TBA – March 12, 2023

Meet the The Last of Us HBO Cast

The Mandalorian star, Pedro Pascal, will be playing protagonist, Joel, accompanied by fellow Games of Thrones cast member, Bella Ramsey.

Yellowjackets actor, Melanie Lynskey, will portray antagonist, Kathleen, in a guest role, with Rutina Wesley and Euphoria’s Storm Reid playing key characters from the video game.

Original voice actors, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, will also be fulfilling roles in the show.

Below, we have included the full cast list for HBO’s The Last of Us:

Pedro Pascal – Joel

– Joel Bella Ramsey – Ellie

– Ellie Gabriel Luna – Tommy

– Tommy Anna Torv – Tess

– Tess Merle Dandridge – Marlene

– Marlene Nico Parker – Sarah

– Sarah Murray Bartlett – Frank

– Frank Nick Offerman – Bill

– Bill Melanie Lynskey – Kathleen

– Kathleen Lamar Johnson – Henry

– Henry Keivonn Woodard – Sam

– Sam Graham Greene – Marlon

– Marlon Elaine Miles – Florence

– Florence Storm Reid – Riley Abel

– Riley Abel Scott Shepherd – David

– David Troy Baker – James

– James Jeffrey Pierce – Perry

– Perry Ashley Johnson – Anna

– Anna Rutina Wesley – Maria

The Last of Us will premiere in the US on January 15, 2023, on HBO and Monday, January 16, 2023, in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

