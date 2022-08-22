House of the Dragon to Have Fewer Seasons Than Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones fans are only one episode deep in the prequel series House of the Dragon and they’re already asking for Season 2 and questioning how many seasons are to come.

We discuss everything we know about House of the Dragon’s roadmap and narrative timeline to forecast how many seasons we have in store.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon | Official Trailer BridTV 10938 House of the Dragon | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6PnQxbW6Jc4/hqdefault.jpg 1057678 1057678 center 32600

House of the Dragon Roadmap

While we don’t know how many seasons there will be just yet, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the first season will include a 10-year time jump in addition to several other multi-year time jumps.

With future seasons expected to be given the thumbs up in order to portray the rise and fall of House Targaryen, sources to THR also revealed that the series will have a shorter run than Game of Thrones, expected to last only three or four seasons.

THR also reported that HBO was “prepared to greenlight a second season of Dragon very quickly after the show’s debut if the ratings are high enough,” meaning fans won’t have to wait long to see its continuation secured.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

The Prequel’s Timeline

In order to get a grasp of the timeframe, House of the Dragon will cover the generational Targaryen war of succession, with the series picking up in 112 AC – 200 years before Game of Thrones.

Showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal explained to THR that telling the story of a generational war requires you to understand all the players before the big battles commence, however, Condal admitted he was concerned about casting the same character twice:

“It made me nervous because it’s hard enough to cast any role, but if you’re casting two characters of different ages, you have to be right four times,” he says. “Now that I’ve seen the result, I feel really good about it.”

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

House of the Dragon Episode Guide

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and will settle into the release pattern of airing every Sunday at 9 pm ET, 6 pm PT, and 2 am GMT until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles that we know so far:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: TBA – Sunday, September 4, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – Sunday, September 11, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – Sunday, September 18, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – Sunday, September 25, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – Sunday, October 2, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – Sunday, October 9, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – Sunday, October 16, 2022

Episode 10:TBA – Sunday, October 23, 2022

A Song of Ice and Fire. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/aeBGJJwFRl — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) August 22, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

Show all