When does Andor take place in the Star Wars timeline?
A new trailer has been released for the Star Wars prequel show Andor and the fandom is wondering exactly when Cassian Andor’s adventure will take place in the franchise’s timeline.
We explain when Andor will take place in the Star Wars timeline, see what fans are saying about the recent trailer online, and provide an episode guide to the series ahead.
Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney+, Andor is confirmed to be a prequel to the Star Wars spin-off movie Rogue One following Rebel spy Cassian Andor. The series stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, and more.
When does Andor take place?
Andor is a prequel to Rogue One and takes place five years before those events and the events of A New Hope.
Showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed to Empire Magazine that the first two seasons of Andor would take place five years before Rogue One during the Rebellion’s early days.
Season 1 of Andor will take place over an entire year and the second season will cover the remaining four years.
Fans react to Andor’s recent trailer
The Star Wars fandom has been sharing praise for Andor on Twitter, commenting on the show’s “absolutely gorgeous” setting.
Another fan pointed out that more fans should be excited about the lineup of TV shows coming this fall, including The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law alongside Andor.
How many episodes are in Andor?
Andor will have 12 episodes within its debut season on Disney Plus, which is long in today’s standard of shows on Disney Plus.
The spin-off will debut with a triple-bill premiere on September 21, 2022, and the series will settle into releasing weekly on a Wednesday.
Below, we have provided a release schedule for the show in full and we will update episode titles as they are released:
- Episode 1: TBA – September 21, 2022
- Episode 2: TBA – September 21, 2022
- Episode 3: TBA – September 21, 2022
- Episode 4: TBA – September 28, 2022
- Episode 5: TBA – October 5, 2022
- Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022
- Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022
- Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022
- Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022
- Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022
- Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022
- Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022
By Jo Craig – [email protected]