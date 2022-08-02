A new trailer has been released for the Star Wars prequel show Andor and the fandom is wondering exactly when Cassian Andor’s adventure will take place in the franchise’s timeline.

We explain when Andor will take place in the Star Wars timeline, see what fans are saying about the recent trailer online, and provide an episode guide to the series ahead.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney+, Andor is confirmed to be a prequel to the Star Wars spin-off movie Rogue One following Rebel spy Cassian Andor. The series stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, and more.

When does Andor take place?

Andor is a prequel to Rogue One and takes place five years before those events and the events of A New Hope.

Showrunner Tony Gilroy confirmed to Empire Magazine that the first two seasons of Andor would take place five years before Rogue One during the Rebellion’s early days.

Season 1 of Andor will take place over an entire year and the second season will cover the remaining four years.

Fans react to Andor’s recent trailer

The Star Wars fandom has been sharing praise for Andor on Twitter, commenting on the show’s “absolutely gorgeous” setting.

Another fan pointed out that more fans should be excited about the lineup of TV shows coming this fall, including The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law alongside Andor.

says a lot about collective franchise fatigue that in the span of a couple weeks we’ll have HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, RINGS OF POWER, SHE-HULK and ANDOR releasing basically at the same time and the general vibe is “eh, hope they will be ok” pic.twitter.com/B9i9wAamwH — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) August 1, 2022

How many episodes are in Andor?

Andor will have 12 episodes within its debut season on Disney Plus, which is long in today’s standard of shows on Disney Plus.

The spin-off will debut with a triple-bill premiere on September 21, 2022, and the series will settle into releasing weekly on a Wednesday.

Below, we have provided a release schedule for the show in full and we will update episode titles as they are released:

Episode 1: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 2: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 21, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 28, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – October 5, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – October 12, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – October 19, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 26, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – November 2, 2022

Episode 10: TBA – November 9, 2022

Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

