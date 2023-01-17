**Warning – Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett**

Star Wars fans were treated to a new trailer for Pedro Pascal’s third outing as Mando and we confirm when The Mandalorian season 3 takes place and the release date.

Season 1 premiered in November 2019 alongside the launch of Disney Plus, with season 2 following in 2020.

Created by Jon Favreau and starring Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin who is hired to track down a child known as Grogu – more commonly Baby Yoda – but ends up doing everything he can to protect him from Imperial forces.

The Mandalorian season 3 release date

The Mandalorian season 3 is scheduled to debut on March 1, 2023, on Disney Plus.

The official logline states: “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the directors of season 3 will include Rick Famuyiwa, Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Rick Famuyiwa, The Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and returning director Bryce Dallas Howard.

When does The Mandalorian season 3 take place?

The Mandalorian season 3 will take place after the events of The Book of Boba Fett, which served as a spin-off to the flagship series.

The show takes place in the year 9 ABY, set approximately five years after Return of the Jedi, which is where season 3 will take place as well.

During the conclusion of The Book of Boba Fett, we saw Din Djarin reunite with Grogu after he chose Mando over the Jedi, and the pair fight alongside Boba Fett against the Rancor.

We also saw Cobb Vanth recovering in the bacta tank during the post-credits scene, which means we could see Timothy Olyphant’s return in season 3 as well.

It’s clear from the season 3 trailer that Grogu has become better at controlling his powers, without the need to sleep anymore after using them, and this suggests that perhaps a few months have passed since the events of The Book of Boba Fett where he has managed to master his powers.

