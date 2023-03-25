The highly-anticipated Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest is returning in 2023 with three global events and we confirm when the tickets for the London event will be on sale and when and where each event is taking place.

The original game was released in September 2010 and was considered a massive failure, however, Naoki Yoshida and his team responded alongside Square Enix president, Yoichi Wada, and released “Version 2.0” which received a positive reception.

Developed and published by Square Enix, the MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, is set in the fictional land of Eorzea throughout its four major expansion packs: Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, and Endwalker – all directed and produced by Yoshida.

MORE FINAL FANTASY: Aerith cosplayer blossoms as the magical Final Fantasy 7 character

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest London 2023 general sale

The tickets for the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest London 2023 general sale are scheduled to be available for purchase on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, via Eventbrite’s ticket page.

Fans will need to be ready at 9 am BST on the dot in order to have a chance at bagging tickets, and since the US show is taking place months before the London one, it was reported that those general sales tickets sold out within about 15 minutes.

However, there is a small caveat with this. Like the US event, the London fan fest held a lottery as a player-exclusive purchase period, allowing subscribers of the game to express interest in purchasing two tickets each. Candidates selected were then contacted to be given the chance to purchase early.

As this lottery has already gone ahead, there is a chance that there will be no tickets left for the general sale period. However, the US general sale reported “several thousand tickets” remained after the lottery.

When and where does the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2023 London take place?

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest 2023 London returns from Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 10 am BST until Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 9 pm BST.

The event will be held at the large venue of ExCeL London, which has also become the home of the city’s annual Comic Con event.

The global event is the fifth of its kind, serving announcements, development panels, in-game activities, and merch to the Warriors of Light.

MORE VIDEO GAMES: Lance Reddick voiced popular video games characters in Destiny and Horizon franchises

Fan Fest shows in Las Vegas and Tokyo

In addition to the event being hosted in London, the fan fest will also be taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tokyo, Japan.

The Last Vegas fan fest will be the first one up and held on July 28 and 29, 2023, in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Tokyo event will be the final in the global run, taking place on January 7 and 8, 2024, within the Tokyo Dome.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Show all