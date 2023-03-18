Fans and professionals are mourning the loss of American actor, Lance Reddick, after his sudden passing and we explore the veteran’s video games credits, including Destiny’s Zavala and Horizon’s Sylens.

On Friday, March 17, 2023, it was widely reported that Reddick had died aged 60, with a spokesperson for the actor stating that he “passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes”.

Reddick has a number of upcoming movie projects in the pipeline, including the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4, alongside Percy Jackson and the Olympians and White Men Can’t Jump.

Lance Reddick brought Commander Zavala to life in Destiny franchise

Avid gamers of the popular FPS video games franchise, Destiny, paid their respects to Lance Reddick after his time playing Awoken Guardian and Vanguard Commander of The Last City, Zavala.

Reddick debuted as Commander Zavala in 2014’s Destiny, the first in the franchise by Bungie Studios, which also featured the acting talents of Peter Dinklage, Nathan Fillion, and The Walking Dead stars Lauren Cohan and Lennie James.

Zavala was voiced again by Reddick in 2015’s Destiny: The Taken King, 2017’s Destiny 2, 2018’s Destiny 2: Forsaken, and 2022’s Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Lance Reddick portrayed Sylens in Horizon Zero Dawn

In addition to his prolific role as Zavala, Reddick also voiced returning character, Sylens, within Guerrilla Games’ Horizon franchise – a popular RPG series that has spawned spin-off comics, board games, an upcoming television series, and even a Tallneck Lego figure.

Sylens appeared as Eclipse founder and deuteragonist in both 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and 2022’s Horizon Forbidden West.

Reddick not only provided Sylens’ voice in the franchise but also acted as the character’s model through motion capture technology, which mirrored the likeness of the actor in the character’s features.

Payday 2 and Quantum Break also colored Reddick’s credits

In addition to Reddick’s two, iconic roles, the actor’s first video games credit was in 2009’s 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand, where he voiced Carter.

Reddick then voiced Charon in 2013’s Payday 2, Martin Hatch in 2016’s Quantum Break, and then returned to his Payday role in 2019’s John Wick Hex – as the popular movie franchise shares a canon universe with Overkill Software’s video games series.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

John Wick: Chapter 4 releases on March 24, 2023.

