When will Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 release worldwide? Date, Time and Platforms Explained

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will release in a couple of hours, and here, we have accumulated the details regarding the release date, time, and streaming platforms.

The most influential anime series AOT arrived with the final season’s first part three years ago. Now, every fan is sitting on the edge of their seat as the anime is coming with the first episode of the third part of the fourth season, which will have a runtime of one hour. Well, to witness the final showdown of the series, you may have to wait as the second one-hour-long episode of the latest part will get released later this year.

So, when do we get to stream AOT Season 4 Part 3, and what streaming sites will simulcast the anticipated part of the final season of the animated series?

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will get released on March 4, 2023, for viewers in Japan at 12:25 AM. International fans can expect it to arrive on Crunchyroll, but nothing has been confirmed by the streaming platform yet. However, as the previous seasons and the previous parts of the anime’s final season are already available on Crunchyroll, we may expect the platform to simulcast the upcoming part as well.

Here’s the time schedule you need to follow whenever AOT S4 Part 3 gets released on Crunchyroll:

Pacific Time – 7:25 AM (March 3rd)

Central Time – 09:25 AM (March 3rd)

Eastern Time – 10:25 AM (March 3rd)

British Time – 03:25 PM (March 3rd)

European Time – 4:25 PM (March 3rd)

Indian Time – 08:55 PM (March 3rd)

MAPPA releases several character posters for the upcoming episode

As the 88th episode of AOT is near its release, MAPPA wanted to create hype for it. So, the animation studio has released several character posters on its official Twitter account. These characters include Mikasa, Levi, Armin, Connie, Jean, Annie, and more.

The appearances of these characters in the poster are from the upcoming episode, which is evident from Levi’s illustration in which he is flaunting his two remaining fingers.