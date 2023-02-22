Witches and wizards alike are exploring the three regions of Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts school, Hogsmeade, and the Highlands and we explain where the Highlands’ setting is in the real landscapes of Scotland.

The video game has two retail editions to choose from, including the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition and the Deluxe Edition, and a Nintendo Switch release will also be arriving in July 2023.

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action RPG built in Unreal Engine and set in the Wizarding World universe. Based on the Harry Potter novels and movie series, the game allows players to become a student of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s.

Where are the Highlands in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Highlands in Hogwarts Legacy is confirmed to be in Scotland, mirroring the breathtaking expanse of the real-life Scottish highlands.

The game refers to Argyllshire, which is a real region in Scotland and also home to the Hebrides – a number of islands on the northwest coast.

Fans are also convinced that the game includes more real-world locations from Scotland, including the Steall Falls and Clachaig Gully.

One iconic location that they have included in the game is the Glenfinnan Viaduct, which is a real railway line threaded through the Scottish Highlands and featured in the Harry Potter films as the track that the Hogwarts Express takes.

Scottish cosmetics

Something else to hone Scotland’s influence over the RPG is the inclusion of traditional Scottish garments in your gear.

A variety of tartan scarves and full outfits, including the Crossed wands championship garb and the Emerald highland attire, inspired by medieval attires from Scotland’s past are on offer, as well as kilts.

Scottish natives have been sharing their wardrobe of choice on social media, staying true to their roots and playing into the highland influence.

Hogwarts Legacy is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

