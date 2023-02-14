Witches and wizards across the globe are exploring the grounds of Hogwarts Legacy and we’re here to reveal Dervish and Banges’ location in-game and discuss what the place is.

The RPG hones the magical experience by including a number of iconic places and people from the beloved films and books – including ancestors of the Weasley family.

Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment under Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action RPG built in Unreal Engine and set in the Wizarding World universe. Based on the Harry Potter novels and movie series, the game allows players to become a student of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s.

MORE HOGWARTS: Hogwarts Legacy Fans Petition Quidditch to be a Multiplayer Feature

What is Dervish and Banges

Dervish and Banges is a quaint shop accustomed to selling equipment for witches and wizards who attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

According to Ron Weasley, Dervish and Banges is notorious for selling and repairing “magical instruments and stuff” including Sneakoscopes as well as Quidditch essentials.

The shop was first mentioned in the book, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and only appeared in a deleted scene belonging to the corresponding movie.

Thaddeus Travers owned the shop in the 1890s and it was later occupied by Harry Potter and Sirius Black in 1995, when the latter met the boy who lived whilst posing in his Animagus form, Padfoot.

MORE GAMES: Zelda fans spot ReDeads and Gleeoks in new Tears of the Kingdom trailer

Dervish and Banges Hogwarts Legacy location revealed

Dervish and Banges has always been located near the end of the High Street in Hogsmeade – an all-wizarding village frequently visited by Hogwarts students.

If you’re looking to locate the shop in the Hogwarts Legacy video game, it can be found as part of the Gladrags Wizardwear on Hogsmeade square, sitting on the western side of the North Hogsmeade Floo Flame.

If you’re looking for all of the demiguise statue locations, one can be found in Dervish and Banges sitting on the counter in front of you as you walk in.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Hogwarts Legacy is now available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Show all