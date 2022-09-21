**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Lucasfilm and Disney Plus prequel series Andor is giving fans plenty of new droids, characters, and planets to become acquainted with and we reveal where Kenari is and what happened to Cassian’s home planet.

Kenari featured in multiple flashbacks during Andor’s triple-bill premiere and it has been confirmed to be a completely new planet made up for the show.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Where is Kenari?

Kenari is located in the Mid Rim, which is a galaxy region situated between the Expansion Region and the Outer Rim Territories.

Planets existing in the Mid Rim were known to be sparsely populated in comparison to the Core Worlds and were used to harbor pirates and fugitives as they were located far away from primary trade routes.

We were previously told that Cassian Andor was born on the planet of Fest, as stated on his official documents. However, Andor revealed that this was just a front and he was actually rescued from Kenari by Maarva.

What Happened to Cassian’s Home Planet?

During Episode 1 of Andor, the Imperial Security officers explain that Kenari is an obscure planet and not a lot is known about it, however, the Empire’s excuse for its obscurity suggests something more sinister is at work.

Kenari is described to have suffered a “mining disaster” and subsequently became a toxic environment.

What’s important to note here is that the Empire seems to use “mining” accidents or disasters whenever the Empire is lying or covering up true incidents.

The Empire stated that Jedha was involved in a mining accident when it was actually destroyed by the Death Star, meaning Kenari could have met a similar fate at the hand of the Empire.

Andor’s Timeline Explained

Andor takes place in BBY 5 (Before the Battle of Yavin), five years before Cassian Andor met Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and five years before A New Hope.

The entire plot will lead up to the events of Rogue One and cover five years in total, with the first season covering one year and the second season showcasing the remaining four.

Additionally, we also get flashbacks to when Cassian was a young boy on Kenari with his sister. Star Wars canon confirms Cassian was 26 at the time of his death in Rogue One, meaning he is 21 during the first season of Andor.

This also explains that Cassian was approximately 12 years old when these Kenari flashbacks took place, putting these events before the end of the Clone Wars, as suggested by the crashed Republic vessel.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

