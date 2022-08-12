Movies & Television

Where is Locke & Key Season 3 Filmed? Netflix Locations Explored

By Jo Craig

Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke standing in a house foundation in Locke & Key

The third and final season of Locke & Key has arrived on Netflix, giving fans a bittersweet conclusion and a farewell to the Lockes.

Something that caught the eye of viewers is the stunning backdrop accompanying Season 3’s narrative and we reveal where Locke & Key was filmed.

Developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite for Netflix and based on the comic-book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, Locke & Key first premiered in 2020 starring Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, and more following three siblings who find magical keys stashed in their old family home.

Where was Locke & Key Season 3 filmed?

Locke & Key Season 3 was primarily filmed in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Nova Scotia.

Principle photography for the third and final season began in May 2021 and filming subsequently wrapped in September of the same year.

Specific areas visited in Canada include Toronto, Woodstock, Lunenburg, and Mississauga, where the crew used a mix of real locations and sets to build Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s world in live action.

Toronto lent Humber College to stand in for Matheson Academy – a prominent location in Season 3.

The Cinemaholic reported that Lakeside Promenade in Mississauga, Museum Square in Woodstock, and Lunenburg’s Montague Street, Bluenose Drive, and King Street were also visited.

Locke & Key – Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2022

Is the Keyhouse Real?

No, fans will be disappointed to hear that the family’s Keyhouse is not a real building that can be visited.

Despite the show being set in Massachusetts, the Keyhouse was built on Candian soil within the Cinespace Studios in Toronto, where interior scenes of the Drowning Caves were also shot.

Additionally, Radio Times reported that an exterior panel of the Keyhouse was built within the Canadian wilds and the remainder of the house was filled in with CGI.

Locke & Key – Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Locke & Key Season 3 Episode Guide

Locke & Key Season 3 has eight episodes to its run, coming in two episodes shorter than past seasons.

Each installment lasts between 40-56 minutes and all of Season 3’s episodes dropped on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, on Netflix.

Below, we have supplied an episode guide for Season 3 complete with titles:

  • Episode 1: The Snow Globe
  • Episode 2: Wedding Crashers
  • Episode 3: Five Minutes Past
  • Episode 4: Deep Cover
  • Episode 5: Siege
  • Episode 6: Free Bird
  • Episode 7: Curtain
  • Episode 8: Farewell

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Locke & Key Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

