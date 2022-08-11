House of the Dragon's New Iron Throne Tours the UK for the Premiere

Game of Thrones fans have gone over three years waiting for more live-action content from the works of George R.R. Martin and celebrations for House of the Dragon’s premiere have already begun.

To celebrate the prequel’s imminent premiere, the Iron Throne will be touring across the UK, allowing fans to rule over the kingdom for a short photograph.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon | Official Trailer BridTV 10938 House of the Dragon | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6PnQxbW6Jc4/hqdefault.jpg 1057678 1057678 center 32600

Iron Throne’s UK Tour

Confirmed by Sky News, the Iron Throne will tour the UK carrying a new design from the one shown in Game of Thrones.

The throne will make its debut in the Tower of London and will also visit Leicester Square in time for the premiere.

In addition to its locations in London, the Iron Throne will also be traveling to Cardiff, Wales, and Edinburgh, Scotland and we’ve included the dates of its arrival below:

Leicester Square, London – 15th August

– 15th August Cardiff – 17th August

– 17th August White City, London – 20th – 21st August

– 20th – 21st August Calton Hill, Edinburgh – 24th – 25th August

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

House of the Dragon’s New Throne

Forged from the blades of Aegon Targaryen’s enemies, the new Iron Throne stands 10 feet tall and 12 feet wide, built from 2,500 swords – some of which were used on the sets of The Witcher and Warcraft.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik explained that they did not scrap the original design entirely but focused on communicating a time of influence and wealth in their remodel:

“If you look closely enough within that object, you will see the original object. We have not thrown out the original design, but instead augmented it.”

When and Where to Watch House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 9 pm on HBO and HBO Max.

UK viewers will be able to watch the premiere on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2 am on Sky Atlantic and NOW, allowing British fans to view the episode at the same time as the US.

The prequel series has ten episodes to offer within its debut season and each episode will release weekly on Sundays.

All the dragons roar as one.

The #HOTD trailer has arrived. pic.twitter.com/ug7ESvpg8U — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) July 20, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]