Movies & Television

House of the Dragon's New Iron Throne Tours the UK for the Premiere

By Jo Craig

National History Museum And HBO Max's "House Of The Dragon: The Targaryen Dynasty" Experience Opening

Game of Thrones fans have gone over three years waiting for more live-action content from the works of George R.R. Martin and celebrations for House of the Dragon’s premiere have already begun.

To celebrate the prequel’s imminent premiere, the Iron Throne will be touring across the UK, allowing fans to rule over the kingdom for a short photograph.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon | Official Trailer

BridTV
10938
House of the Dragon | Official Trailer
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/6PnQxbW6Jc4/hqdefault.jpg
1057678
1057678
center
32600

Iron Throne’s UK Tour

Confirmed by Sky News, the Iron Throne will tour the UK carrying a new design from the one shown in Game of Thrones.

The throne will make its debut in the Tower of London and will also visit Leicester Square in time for the premiere.

In addition to its locations in London, the Iron Throne will also be traveling to Cardiff, Wales, and Edinburgh, Scotland and we’ve included the dates of its arrival below:

  • Leicester Square, London – 15th August
  • Cardiff – 17th August
  • White City, London – 20th – 21st August
  • Calton Hill, Edinburgh – 24th – 25th August
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

House of the Dragon’s New Throne

Forged from the blades of Aegon Targaryen’s enemies, the new Iron Throne stands 10 feet tall and 12 feet wide, built from 2,500 swords – some of which were used on the sets of The Witcher and Warcraft.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik explained that they did not scrap the original design entirely but focused on communicating a time of influence and wealth in their remodel:

“If you look closely enough within that object, you will see the original object. We have not thrown out the original design, but instead augmented it.”

When and Where to Watch House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 9 pm on HBO and HBO Max.

UK viewers will be able to watch the premiere on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2 am on Sky Atlantic and NOW, allowing British fans to view the episode at the same time as the US.

The prequel series has ten episodes to offer within its debut season and each episode will release weekly on Sundays.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
House Flipper | Official Gameplay Trailer
Latest Trailers
Redfall | “Welcome to Redfall” Official Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know