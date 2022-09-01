**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

If you’re unfamiliar with She-Hulk’s story from the comics, Marvel has been supplying viewers with free comics to read online each week via QR codes found in each episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and we reveal where you can find Episode 3’s code.

This week, Jennifer Walters pled Emil Blonsky’s parole case and used Sorcerer Supreme Wong as a key witness. Pug also had his hands full representing Dennis in a catfishing case.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 QR Code

Marvel fans are spoiled this week as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 actually has two QR codes to find.

The first code is hidden in plain sight as Jen talks to Emil in prison and it can be found below the neckline of his shirt – however, fans have had trouble scanning this code.

The second code is found a little later on when Pug is watching Runa’s shapeshifting abilities on his computer screen.

The Savage She-Hulk #2 Deathrace

This week’s QR code unlocks the comic book The Savage She-Hulk #2 Deathrace written by David Kraft.

This issue is the first and only appearance of Jill Stevens, alongside appearances from Dennis Bukowski, She-Droid, and Nick Trask.

Deathrace sees Jen move forward with Monkton’s case, even though the threat of antagonist Nick Trask is looming, and her friend Jill gets caught in the crossfire.

The Savage She-Hulk #2 March 1980

Deathrace!

Writer : David Kraft

Penciler : Mike Vosburg

Inker : Chic Stone

Colourist : Bob Sharen

Letterer : John Costanza

Cover artist : John Buscema

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

