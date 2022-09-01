Movies & Television

Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 QR Code

By Jo Craig

Emil Blonsky smiling in his cell in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

If you’re unfamiliar with She-Hulk’s story from the comics, Marvel has been supplying viewers with free comics to read online each week via QR codes found in each episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and we reveal where you can find Episode 3’s code.

This week, Jennifer Walters pled Emil Blonsky’s parole case and used Sorcerer Supreme Wong as a key witness. Pug also had his hands full representing Dennis in a catfishing case.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar

BridTV
10960
She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg
1060278
1060278
center
32600

Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 QR Code

Marvel fans are spoiled this week as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 actually has two QR codes to find.

The first code is hidden in plain sight as Jen talks to Emil in prison and it can be found below the neckline of his shirt – however, fans have had trouble scanning this code.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

The second code is found a little later on when Pug is watching Runa’s shapeshifting abilities on his computer screen.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

The Savage She-Hulk #2 Deathrace

This week’s QR code unlocks the comic book The Savage She-Hulk #2 Deathrace written by David Kraft.

This issue is the first and only appearance of Jill Stevens, alongside appearances from Dennis Bukowski, She-Droid, and Nick Trask.

Deathrace sees Jen move forward with Monkton’s case, even though the threat of antagonist Nick Trask is looming, and her friend Jill gets caught in the crossfire. 

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment will release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

  • Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022
  • Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022
  • Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022
  • Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022
  • Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022
  • Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022
  • Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022
  • Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
or Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment

Gaming Trailers

More Like This
Asphalt 8 | Ninth Anniversary Trailer
Latest Trailers
Cuphead | The Delicious Last Course | Launch Trailer
Jo Craig
@shingeekyjo

Being a pop culture writer and a proud geek of all trades, Jo loves to dissect fandoms and marvel at their insides. The entirety of The Lord of the Rings, superhero origins, the Ghost of Tsushima score, the Wings of Freedom, and the endless search for a sleepy Tyranitar are but a few of Jo's passions, with a penchant for contributing to the geek culture community.

Read more of Jo's articles

Got a tip?

Let us know