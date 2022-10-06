**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

Since the Daredevil cameo has finally happened in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it would make sense for this week’s free comic to be about the two lawyers, right? We reveal where you can find Episode 8’s QR code.

Ribbit and Rip It also saw the arrival of the annoying, amateur superhero-turned-villain Leap Frog, who ended up capturing designer Luke Jacobson after losing his case regarding the faulty suit. This kidnapping prompted She-Hulk and Daredevil to work together as superheroes to rescue him.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar BridTV 10960 She Hulk: Attorney At Law | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus Hotstar https://i.ytimg.com/vi/sL3jNjriKXE/hqdefault.jpg 1060278 1060278 center 32600

Where to Find She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8’s QR Code

The QR code for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8 can be found outside Leap Frog’s lair, the Lilypad, before She-Hulk meets Daredevil on the rooftop.

If you navigate to the 17:16 timestamp, you’ll be able to see the code as part of a sticker on a wooden lampost in front of the building.

With just one more episode to go, we only have one more code to be on the lookout for next week, and it might end up teasing a future project in the MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Cr. Marvel Studios, Disney Plus.

This Week’s Free She-Hulk Comic: She-Hulk (2014) #9

Once you’ve located the QR code, give it a scan on your mobile device and you’ll be taken to Marvel.com to read your free digital comic, and this week, it’s She-Hulk (2014) #9.

Published in October 2014 and written by Charles Soule, issue 9 is subtitled The Good Old Days, Part 2, and follows the “trial of the century” featuring Jen and Matt Murdock.

Steve Rogers also makes a guest appearance as Captain American, while the lawyers investigate a figure that has reappeared from Cap’s past.

How Many Episodes are in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and the show first premiered on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Each installment has been released weekly on Thursdays and the jury is still out on whether the series will return for Season 2.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: Superhuman Law – August 25, 2022

– August 25, 2022 Episode 3: The People vs. Emil Blonsky – September 1, 2022

– September 1, 2022 Episode 4: Is This Not Real Magic? – September 8, 2022

– September 8, 2022 Episode 5: Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans – September 15, 2022

– September 15, 2022 Episode 6: Just Jen – September 22, 2022

– September 22, 2022 Episode 7: The Retreat – September 29, 2022

– September 29, 2022 Episode 8: Ribbit and Rip It – October 6, 2022

– October 6, 2022 Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all