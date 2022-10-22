Season 11 of American Horror Story, titled NYC, has premiered in the US, but fans on UK shores are wondering when they will be able to see the latest installment and we confirm where you can watch and when you can expect the latest run to drop.

The fandom belonging to the long-running anthology series is already commenting on how different this season is compared to previous ones. This time around, two episodes are premiering each week instead of one, which is a puzzling decision on FX’s part.

The television horror anthology began in 2011 with Murder House and co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk helm the series. Each season is a self-contained miniseries that usually sees the return of the same roster of actors, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, and Lily Rabe.

Where to Watch American Horror Story: NYC – Netflix or Disney Plus?

UK fans will be able to watch American Horror Story: NYC on Disney Plus when it becomes available later this year.

Season 10 was the first run of the show to premiere on the streaming service in the UK, and new episodes were aired weekly, approximately two months after they first aired in the US.

Radio Times confirmed that Season 11 is expected to follow a similar release pattern on Disney Plus for UK viewers, meaning you can expect to see new Season 11 episodes appear around December 2022.

American Horror Story is not streaming on Netflix after the platform removed all eight seasons of the show from its catalog alongside American Crime Story at the start of the year.

Fans are Hungry for Season 11 to Drop in the UK

Now that NYC has dropped its double-bill premiere in the US, UK fans are starting to ask when they will get to see it.

Even though Season 11 was previously forecast to appear in December, UK fans were hoping to experience the same viewing schedule in the run-up to Halloween, but sadly, this is not the case.

The UK fandom is also discussing how they will have to avoid spoilers in the meantime.

Anyone know when the new series of @AHSFX airs in the UK? I'll definitely need to dodge the spoilers if we have to wait ??. #AHS #AHSNYC — Leeanne (@LCarr666) October 19, 2022

How Many Episodes are in American Horror Story: NYC?

Instead of releasing one entry on a weekly basis, American Horror Story: NYC will be releasing two episodes per week, which includes a double-bill premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

This puts the double-bill season finale on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Below, we have highlighted Season 11’s release schedule in full with all of the episode titles:

Episode 1: Something’s Coming – October 19, 2022

Episode 2: Thank You For Your Service – October 19, 2022

Episode 3: Smoke Signals – October 26, 2022

Episode 4: Black Out – October 26, 2022

Episode 5: Bad Fortune – November 2, 2022

Episode 6: The Body – November 2, 2022

Episode 7: The Sentinel – November 9, 2022

Episode 8: Fire Island – November 9, 2022

Episode 9: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 1 – November 16, 2022

Episode 10: Requiem 1981 / 1987: Part 2 – November 16, 2022

Dying to know why FX’s American Horror Story: NYC has been called “sexy …salacious …subversive” – Daily Beast?



Find out: All-new Wednesdays. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/9agMe0qGPw — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) October 21, 2022

American Horror Story: NYC is now streaming on FX on Hulu.

