It’s nearly time for Marvel fans to celebrate the legacy that Chadwick Boseman left behind in T’Challa and welcome a new hero to the mantle. We confirm where to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when it releases.

A number of theories have been circulating around the internet, highlighting who will be the next Black Panther and warrior of Wakanda to face Namor. While there’s evidence to pick Ramonda and Nakia, it’s likely that Letitia Wright’s Shuri will become the next Black Panther.

Co-written by Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the 2018 debut of the Marvel character and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett.

Where to Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The only place to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in your local theatre when it releases on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Unlike the times of the pandemic, the sequel will be debuting as a cinema exclusive, and it will be the only place you can watch the new feature upon its release.

During the brunt of Covid, many studios opted to release features both in theaters and on a chosen streaming platform. However, at one point, Disney had no choice but to release solely on Disney Plus when cinemas remained closed.

Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Be Coming to Disney Plus?

Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will eventually come to Disney Plus after it has honored its cinema-exclusive run.

Following the pattern of other Marvel projects, Wakanda Forever will follow a strict 63-day theatre-exclusive run before arriving on Disney Plus.

This means the sequel is likely to arrive on the streaming platform in early January 2023.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reviews

The anticipated sequel is currently sitting with an 87% average on Rotten Tomatoes, which bodes well for any fresh release.

Discussing Film also shared that Wakanda Forever is expected to make $365 million at the worldwide box office during opening weekend.

Many have described the successor as a “love letter” to the late Chadwick Boseman and praised the way it handles loss.

Others have stated that Wakanda Forever was the perfect ending to Phase 4, providing an uplifting feeling for the future after a controversial stint in the MCU.

One thing I thought a lot of sites did really well when the first Black Panther came out is hire Black critics to review it. Would like to see the same opportunity for reflection put into practice for Wakanda Forever. — Richard Newby – Vote Blue and Save Yourselves (@RICHARDLNEWBY) November 8, 2022

