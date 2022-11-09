**Warning – Spoilers ahead for Andor**

Andor really knows how to deliver high-octane action within the Star Wars universe, but the successful escape from Narkina 5 was not without casualties. We reveal who dies during Episode 10.

Titled One Way Out, Episode 10 saw Cassian, Kino, and the inmates put their prison break into motion, resulting in a full commandeer of Narkina 5. After escaping the ship, it was Cassian and Melshi who ended up persevering together.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Who Dies in Andor Episode 10?

The Narkina 5 prison break during Andor Episode 10 resulted in two inmate deaths: Birnok and Xaul.

We already lost Ulaf during Episode 9, when he couldn’t be saved after suffering a major stroke, and Birnok (Rasaq Kukoyi) was the first to go during the first stage of the prison break.

While the inmates were attacking the armed guards in the lift, they open fired and Birnok got hit with a blaster while trying to climb. He was the first inmate to conspire with Cassian about escaping, therefore, it was a shame he didn’t get to see it through.

Xaul (Josef Davies) was the next to go as he also got shot while crossing the floor and he was one of the inmates at the table who kept a focused head as the escape was about to commence.

What Happened to Kino Loy?

While two inmates lost their lives, Kino Loy ended up being stranded on the prison ship while the others escaped because he couldn’t swim.

Before Cassian and Melshi made their jump, Kino admitted to the pair that he couldn’t swim, and before either could answer, they were shoved into the water.

Kino was sadly left behind as all the inmates made their jump, knowing he could not survive the expanse in front of him. This means Kino helped the inmates overthrow the guards knowing he wouldn’t be able to leave with them.

There is a possibility that Cassian and Melshi will come back for him, but if Kino didn’t jump, it’s likely the guards will take him prisoner.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Below, we have outlined Andor’s release schedule on Disney Plus in full, complete with the episode titles we know so far:

Episode 1: Kassa – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 2: That Would Be Me – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 3: Reckoning – September 21, 2022

– September 21, 2022 Episode 4: Aldhani – September 28, 2022

– September 28, 2022 Episode 5: The Axe Forgets – October 5, 2022

– October 5, 2022 Episode 6: The Eye – October 12, 2022

– October 12, 2022 Episode 7: Annoucement – October 19, 2022

– October 19, 2022 Episode 8: Narkina 5 – October 26, 2022

– October 26, 2022 Episode 9: Nobody’s Listening! – November 2, 2022

– November 2, 2022 Episode 10: One Way Out – November 9, 2022

– November 9, 2022 Episode 11: TBA – November 16, 2022

Episode 12: TBA – November 23, 2022

“The rebellion comes first.”



By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Andor is now streaming on Disney Plus.

