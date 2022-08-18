**Warning – Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law**

The first scene of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law between Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner saw an interesting conversation between the cousins regarding Captain America and a name drop of “Ched”.

We explain who Ched is to Bruce Banner, discuss the character’s touted role in Episode 2 and provide an episode guide to the series.

Created by Jessica Gao for Disney+ and based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters’ transformation into the green superhero, starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, and more.

She-Hulk’s Drive with Jen and Bruce

Previously shown in an IMDB marketing clip, Jen and Bruce are driving talking about Captain America’s life history before the crash that turned Jen Hulk.

Before Steve Rogers’ intimate life was discussed, Jen told Bruce that he was not the only genius in the family, prompting him to reply “There’s also Ched.”

Marvel fans scouring the internet for information on Ched will be disappointed to find there is nothing on the character, but we reveal a few details.

Who is Ched to Bruce Banner?

Ched is a relative to Bruce and Jen, however, it is yet to be revealed if he is a Banner or a Walters and he is a character that has been created just for the MCU.

Sources, such as Tom’s Guide, have touted Ched’s appearance in Episode 2, where he is meant to appear in the mid-credits scene or possibly before.

It’s clear that Ched will also be a genius to rival Bruce’s intellect and the MCU Fandom page has confirmed Bruce and Jen’s other family members: Brian Banner, Morris Walters, and Elaine Walters.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode Guide

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has nine episodes within its first season on Disney Plus and is set to premiere on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, August 25, 2022 and will see Jen investigating courtroom invader Titania.

Each installment will now release every Thursday, putting the season finale on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Below, we have outlined She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s release schedule in full and we will update episode titles as they are announced:

Episode 1: A Normal Amount of Rage – August 18, 2022

– August 18, 2022 Episode 2: TBA – August 25, 2022

Episode 3: TBA – September 1, 2022

Episode 4: TBA – September 8, 2022

Episode 5: TBA – September 15, 2022

Episode 6: TBA – September 22, 2022

Episode 7: TBA – September 29, 2022

Episode 8: TBA – October 6, 2022

Episode 9: TBA – October 13, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2022.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

