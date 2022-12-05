There is a long list of Christmas movies to air every festive period, but one animated feature may have been forgotten about – until now. We confirm if you can stream the Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer animation.

Whether you’re in Die Hard’s camp or Home Alone’s, there’s a Christmas movie for everyone this year, and Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer may be a forgotten gem that’s your cup of tea.

Released in 2000, the animated Christmas television special was directed by Phil Ronan and originally premiered on The WB network – before the channel was succeeded by The CW.

Where to Watch Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer – Is it Streaming?

No, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer is not currently streaming on any platform.

No streaming service currently offers the movie due to its unpopularity, but since more people are aware of the animation this year, perhaps more services will pick it up.

However, the DVD is available to purchase via Amazon if you would prefer to have your own personal copy.

Meet the Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer Voice Cast

While most of the cast list features lesser-known actors from Hollywood, Transformers fans should recognize lead Susan Blu’s voice as Arcee from The Transformers: The Movie and the animated television series.

Additionally, Canadian voice actor Kathleen Barr, known for her role in Dragon Tales and My Little Pony, undertakes three roles in this festive movie.

Below, we have included the full cast list:

Susan Blu – Grandma Spankenheimer

– Grandma Spankenheimer Alex Doduk – Jake Spankenheimer

– Jake Spankenheimer Michele Lee – Cousin Mel

– Cousin Mel Elmo Shropshire – Grandpa Spankenheimer & The Narrator

– Grandpa Spankenheimer & The Narrator Cam Clarke – Austin Bucks

– Austin Bucks Jim Staahl – Santa Claus

– Santa Claus Kathleen Barr – Mrs. Claus, Rita Spankenheimer, I.M. Slime

– Mrs. Claus, Rita Spankenheimer, I.M. Slime Maggie Blue O’Hara – Daphne Spankenheimer

– Daphne Spankenheimer Scott McNeil – Frank Spankenheimer

– Frank Spankenheimer Philip Maurice Hayes – Quincy

– Quincy Pauline Newstone – The Judge

Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer Song with Lyrics

The Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer animation is actually based on the novelty song of the same name from 1979.

Written by Randy Brooks and originally performed by husband-and-wife duo Elmo Shropshire and Patsy Trigg, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer describes a grandmother indulging in Christmas Eve activities when she goes outside into a snowstorm whilst slightly tipsy and encounters Santa Claus’ sleigh.

The lyrics to the comedic song are supplied below:

Grandma got run over by a reindeer

Walking home from our house Christmas eve.

You can say there’s no such thing as Santa,

But as for me and Grandpa, we believe.



She’d been drinking too much eggnog,

And we begged her not to go.

But she forgot her medication,

And she staggered out the door into the snow.



When we found her Christmas mornin’,

At the scene of the attack,

She had hoof prints on her forehead,

And incriminating Claus marks on her back.



Grandma got run over by a reindeer

Walking home from our house Christmas eve.

(On her way home)

You can say there’s no such thing as Santa,

(Say there’s no Santa)

But as for me and Grandpa, we believe.

(Lord, we believe)



Now we’re all so proud of Grandpa,

He’s been taking this so well.

See him in there watching football,

Drinking beer and playing cards with cousin Belle.



It’s not Christmas without Grandma.

All the family’s dressed in black.

And we just can’t help but wonder:

Should we open up her gifts or send them back?



Grandma got run over by a reindeer

Walking home from our house Christmas eve

(Midnight before Christmas)

You can say there’s no such thing as Santa,

(Say there’s no Santa)

But as for me and Grandpa, we believe.

(Lord, we believe)



Now the goose is on the table

And the pudding made of fig.

And the blue and silver candles

That would just have matched the hair on grandma’s wig.



I’ve warned all my friends and neighbors.

“Better watch out for yourselves.

They should never give a license,

To a man who drives a sleigh and plays with elves.”



Grandma got run over by a reindeer

Walking home from our house Christmas eve.

(Minding her own business)

You can say there’s no such thing as Santa,

(What do you mean there’s no Santa?)

But as for me and Grandpa, we believe!

(Lord, we believe)



Oh, As for me and Grandpa, we believe.

