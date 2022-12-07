If there was one director who could give the story of the loveable puppet a darker twist while retaining the emotion, it’s the creator of Pan’s Labyrinth and we confirm the release time of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio and reveal where to watch it.

The stop-motion is based on the Gris Grimly design from his 2002 edition of Carlo Collodi’s novel, which lends the animation a unique style in keeping with del Toro’s imagination.

Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson – who is making his directorial debut – the stop-motion animated musical Pinocchio is based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Collodi with Patrick McHale on board to write the screenplay alongside del Toro.

Where to Watch Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Pinocchio is scheduled to release on Friday, December 9, 2022, and the only place you’ll be able to watch it is on Netflix.

The adaptation was previously released in select theatres back at the start of November and had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

The project was first announced back in 2008, however, it became stuck in development hell when studios offered insufficient finances until Netflix’s bid in 2018.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Release Time

Following the pattern of most Netflix releases, Pinocchio will premiere on Netflix at Midnight PT.

The aforementioned release time translates to the following global release time where you are:

Eastern Time: 3 AM EST

British Time: 8 AM GMT

European Time: 9 AM CET

India Time: 12.30 PM IST

Australia Time: 4.30 PM ACDT

Experience a powerful story of love and light.?? @REALGDT’s #PinocchioMovie “further proves the ever-reaching power of animation as a whole.” For your consideration in all categories including Best Picture. Now playing in select theaters and on Netflix December 9. pic.twitter.com/WcpwvcKTOL — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (@pinocchiomovie) December 6, 2022

Pinocchio Reviews

Early reviews from the animation’s theater release are collectively calling del Toro’s Pinocchio nothing short of a masterpiece.

The director has been sharing reviews on his Twitter and Andrew Roberts called the animation “deeply beautiful work”, alongside Animated Antic’s statement hailing Pinocchio as “one of the most beautiful stop motion animated films ever made.”

Additionally, Sugarplumb Edgar called Pinocchio an “emotional feat of film majesty that made me want to crawl into the fetal position.” – tissues at the ready!

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio deserves to be seen in theaters, hard stop. It's a startlingly touching, emotional feat of film majesty that made me want to crawl into a fetal position by the end credits. pic.twitter.com/SxzCY3gR2N — Sugarplumb Edgar (@seanmedgar) December 5, 2022

