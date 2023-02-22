Movies & Television

Where to watch the Sisu movie - International release date confirmed

By Jo Craig

A greyong man covers his mouth whilst down an earthy whole in the ground in Sisu
Sisu- Cr. Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Sisu, showing off its gory glory in a red band trailer and we confirm the release date and reveal where to watch it.

The Finnish movie was shot entirely in Lapland in 2021, which is where the movie’s narrative is also set, deep in the wilderness.

Written and directed by Jalmari Helander, the historical action movie, Sisu, follows a gold digger who must escape Nazi soldiers in what is being described as “the most fun you can have watching Nazis get destroyed.”

Sisu release date

Sisu is scheduled to release on April 28, 2023, internationally, as confirmed by AMC, some three months after its initial debut in Finland.

Sisu first debuted within the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section back in September 2022.

The action-packed movie was then released back in January 2023 in its native Finland before the rest of the world see it.

Sony Pictures acquired the international distribution rights to Sisu, alongside Lionsgate which gained the rights to distribute the movie in North America.

Where to watch Sisu

Sisu will only be available to watch in theaters when it arrives later on the aforementioned release date.

When it comes to streaming Lionsgate movies, the company has been involved in numerous deals with a variety of companies.

Lionsgate currently has a special network over on the platform, Hulu, which means there’s a chance Sisu will arrive there at some point this year.

Lionsgate+ is also available to subscribe to via Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Rakuten TV, Roku, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Meet the Sisu cast

Lead actor, Jorma Tommila, does not have many credits to his name but he has produced a number of roles in television, including The Legacy and Syke.

Peaky Blinders fans will also recognize Paul Anderson’s name in the line-up – whose character has not been identified yet – from his years playing Arthur Shelby Jr..

Below, we have included Sisu’s full cast list:

  • Jorma Tommila – Aatami Korpi
  • Aksel Hennie – SS Obersturmführer Bruno Helldorf
  • Jack Doolan – Wolf
  • Mimosa Willamo – Aino
  • Onni Tommila – Schütze

