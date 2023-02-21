Our favorite British detective is back in a new story this year and we reveal where to watch the Luther The Fallen Sun premiere, confirm the release date and if it’s streaming on Netflix, alongside an introduction to the cast.

The popular television series debuted back in 2010, with a second season following in 2011, a third in 2013, a limited, two-episode fourth season in 2015, and a four-episode fifth season, serving as the conclusion, in 2019.

Directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross, the crime thriller, Luther: The Fallen Sun, is considered to be a feature film continuation of the popular series of the same name, starring Idris Elba as the titular detective, accompanied by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

Where to watch Luther The Fallen Sun – Cinema release date

Luther: The Fallen Sun’s release date is set for Friday, February 24, 2023.

The only place you will be able to watch Luther The Fallen Sun’s premiere is in select cinemas, therefore, you should check your local cinema to see if it’s playing near you beforehand.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

“The story in some ways continues – if you binge the series from season one to the film, the story is continuous. But because the film has got such a larger platform, we thought it was important that if someone was watching the film for the first time that it had its own story. So you could watch the film and go back and then binge the series. It was important to all of us that the audience could find a way into the series, and to the lore.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun – Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023

Is Luther The Fallen Sun streaming? – Netflix release date

Yes, after its cinema run, Luther The Fallen Sun will receive a second release date on Netflix, a couple of weeks later on Friday, March 10, 2023.

Since The Fallen Sun will be following a completely different story from the tv series, it will be streaming only on Netflix instead of its original home on the BBC.

Director Payne previously explained that the team wanted Luther The Fallen Sun to be accessible to viewers unfamiliar with the original series, which means, you don’t need to have watched the BBC series in order to understand the upcoming movie.

Luther: The Fallen Sun – Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2023

Meet the cast of Luther The Fallen Sun

Fans will recognize the main man, Idris Elba, returning to the titular role, alongside The Outsider and Pinocchio’s Cynthia Erivo.

Motion capture and Andor star, Andy Serkis, is also on board in a main role, however, series star, Ruth Wilson, will not be returning as Alice Morgan, as the cast stands right now.

Below, we have included the cast list from Luther The Fallen Sun:

Idris Elba – John Luther.

– John Luther. Cynthia Erivo – Odette Raine

– Odette Raine Andy Serkis – David Robey

– David Robey Dermot Crowley – DSU Martin Schenk

– DSU Martin Schenk Thomas Coombes – Archie Woodward

– Archie Woodward Hattie Morahan – Corinne Aldrich

– Corinne Aldrich Jess Liaudin – Nilsson

– Nilsson Vincent Regan – Dennis McCabe

– Dennis McCabe Dan Li – Wong

– Wong Edward Hogg – Derek Standish

– Derek Standish Lauryn Ajufo – Anya

– Anya Natasha Patel – Lydia Deng

– Lydia Deng Henry Hereford – Brian Lee

Fear. No. Evil.



Idris Elba returns as detective John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun, co-starring Andy Serkis, Cynthia Erivo, and Martin Schneck. In theaters February 24 and on Netflix March 10. pic.twitter.com/yJUMLoGkhu — Netflix (@netflix) February 9, 2023

