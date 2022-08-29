House of the Dragon Episode 3 Release Date, Time and Plot Preview

**Warning – Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon**

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

House of the Dragon Episode 3 Release Date and Time

House of the Dragon Episode 3, titled Second of His Name, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 4, 2022, on HBO.

The premiere will debut at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT in the United States, however, fans watching in the UK will be able to watch Episode 3 at 2 am GMT on Monday, September 5, 2022.

US viewers can watch the new episode on HBO and HBO Max and fans in the UK can tune in via Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Episode 3 Preview – Second of His Name

This week’s The Rogue Prince produced a powerful interaction at Dragonstone, where we saw Rhaenyra exert her dominance as the King’s heir, but she was later blindsided at the last minute by her father’s decision to wed her best friend Alicent Hightower.

Episode 3, Second of His Name, will see the fallout of Viserys’ choice in marriage, where his relationship with his daughter will need to be mended. The unknown threat of Lord Corlys’ union with Daemon will also build behind the King’s back.

The next episode could also see another time jump, possibly to the hasty wedding and then many years into the future that will showcase Rhaenyra and Alicent’s now fractured relationship.

How Many Episodes are in House of the Dragon?

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and has settled into the release pattern of airing every Sunday until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles:

Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022

– Sunday, August 21, 2022 Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022

– Sunday, August 28, 2022 Episode 3: Second of His Name – Sunday, September 4, 2022

– Sunday, September 4, 2022 Episode 4: King of the Narrow Sea – Sunday, September 11, 2022

– Sunday, September 11, 2022 Episode 5: We Light the Way – Sunday, September 18, 2022

– Sunday, September 18, 2022 Episode 6: The Princess and the Queen – Sunday, September 25, 2022

– Sunday, September 25, 2022 Episode 7: Driftmark – Sunday, October 2, 2022

– Sunday, October 2, 2022 Episode 8: The Lord of the Tides – Sunday, October 9, 2022

– Sunday, October 9, 2022 Episode 9: The Green Council – Sunday, October 16, 2022

– Sunday, October 16, 2022 Episode 10: The Black Queen – Sunday, October 23, 2022

