Jamie Lee Curtis and Tim Allen during "Christmas with the Kranks" New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic)

There are a number of Christmas movies that remain timeless through the years and we’re going to take a deep dive into one of them. We reveal where Christmas with the Kranks was filmed and confirm where you can watch the movie in 2022.

Christmas with the Kranks was put into motion once Chris Columbus secured the rights to John Grisham’s novel Skipping Christmas.

Directed by Joe Roth with a screenplay by Columbus, the comedy Christmas with the Kranks was released back in 2004 following couple Luther and Nora Krank who decide to skip Christmas for one year while their daughter is abroad. The feature stars Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Aykroyd, Erik Per Sullivan, Cheech Marin, Jake Busey, and M. Emmet Walsh.

Where was Christmas with the Kranks Filmed?

Fans of Christmas with the Kranks may be surprised to know that the movie was actually filmed within the backlots of three different Los Angeles-based studios.

Despite being set in Riverside’s Hemlock Sreet, within a suburb of Chicago, Illinois, filming actually took place at the now obsolete Downey Studios.

The residential street where most of the action takes place took 12 weeks to construct, using $5 million of the film’s budget, erecting 16 Midwest-styled homes.

The movie also visited Westside Pavillion Mall in Los Angeles to film the hilarious sun bed scene. Chip’s Market and The Pumpkin Seed Paperie & Press were filmed in the New York street area of Universal Studios Hollywood.

The scene involving the two officers investigating a disturbance in the alley was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios’ iconic Hennesy Street.

Lastly, The Studio Grill by Wolfgang Puck, also located at Universal Studios, is where Nora had lunch with her friends.

Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Where to Watch Christmas with the Kranks – Is it Streaming?

Yes, Christmas with the Kranks is streaming this festive season, but the only place you’ll be able to watch it is on Amazon Prime.

Alternatively, UK movie buffs have the benefit of having a whole channel dedicated to Christmas movies around the time on SKY, where Christmas with the Kranks is bound to pop up.

If those options aren’t suitable, Amazon is also selling the DVD and Blu-ray, in case you’d rather have a physical copy for yourself.

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

