Where was The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power filmed?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime on Friday, September 2, 2022. The big-budgeted TV show undoubtedly has been filmed in some amazing locations that were already spotted by eagle-eyed viewers when several trailers of the show came out. Now, fans are eager to know about these places so that they can plan their next trip. Well, this post will take a look at all the filming locations of the Amazon Prime TV show.

J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power take us to an era where we’ll see The Rings of Power getting forged. Apart from that, you will see many such events that will blow your mind.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power filming locations explored

Several locations have been involved in the making of The Rings of Power TV show, and each location is equally beautiful. Two of the prime locations of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are Hauraki Gulf and the Coromandel Peninsula, located on North Island. Both the places have great beaches and beautiful caves.

Several scenes of the show have also been shot in Auckland’s Piha. The place is a must-visit summer destination, with some spectacular beaches such as Karekare and Anawhata.

The other filming locations include Denize Bluffs and Mount Kidd. The former location was also used to film The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, released in 2012.

Credit: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Official Trailer/ Prime Video

How many episodes are there in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

In 2020, before the TV show’s filming started, it was revealed that the much-awaited show would have eight-episode that would be released weekly. Below is the release date schedule that you may follow:

Episode 1-September 2

Episode 2-September 2

Episode 3-September 9

Episode 4-September 16

Episode 5-September 23

Episode 6-September 30

Episode 7-October 7

Episode 8-October 14