Where was House of the Dragon Filmed? HBO Filming Locations Explored

By Jo Craig

Olivia Cooke as "Alicent Hightower" and Rhys Ifans as "Otto Hightower" on the coast in House of the Dragon

The Game of Thrones series is widely known for its collection of stunning filming locations from around the world and fans want to know where prequel series House of the Dragon was filmed.

We take you on a worldwide journey to visit the filming locations of House of the Dragon, including some familiar settings you’ve seen before.

Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal for HBO, House of the Dragon will serve as a prequel to Game of Thrones starring Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and more, following the beginning of the end for House Targaryen including the family’s war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Where was House of the Dragon filmed?

House of the Dragon was filmed in a number of locations, including Spain, England, Portugal, Croatia, and the US.

Principle photography commenced in April 2021 and wrapped in February 2022 with a short break in between due to the pandemic.

Specific filming locations in the aforementioned countries include Extremadura, Catalonia, Andalucía, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Hertfordshire, Surrey, Castelo Branco District, Dubrovnik, and California and we take a look at them in more detail below.

House of the Dragon – Cr. Photograph by Ollie Upton / HBO, 2022. Warner Media, LLC

The Prequel Series Returns to Croatia

One of the main filming locations visited for House of the Dragon was Croatia, which was an exciting return for fans who know Dubrovnik as a regular filming spot for King’s Landing in Game of Thrones.

The Croatian city was returned to for House of the Dragon, visiting the Dalmatia region to capture the same scenic quality as the show’s predecessor.

Spanish filming locations included Trujillo Alcazaba – which stands in for Casterly Rock – and the Plaza de San Jorge, Plaza San Mateo, Calle Amargura, Cuesta de Aldana, and Lloret de Mar were also visited.

England offered the history of Cornwall – including Mount’s Bay – the countryside of Derbyshire’s Castleton, Peak District, and Cave Dale, with further lensing taking place in Hertfordshire’s Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden.

House of the Dragon Episode Guide

House of the Dragon has ten episodes to air within its first season and will settle into the release pattern of airing every Sunday at 9 pm ET, 6 pm PT, and 2 am GMT until the end of October.

Going by the release schedule outlined below, the House of the Dragon finale will air on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Below we have included the release dates of the show to mark in your calendar alongside the episode titles that we know so far:

  • Episode 1: The Heirs of the Dragon – Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Episode 2: The Rogue Prince – Sunday, August 28, 2022
  • Episode 3: TBA – Sunday, September 4, 2022
  • Episode 4: TBA – Sunday, September 11, 2022
  • Episode 5: TBA – Sunday, September 18, 2022
  • Episode 6: TBA – Sunday, September 25, 2022
  • Episode 7: TBA – Sunday, October 2, 2022
  • Episode 8: TBA – Sunday, October 9, 2022
  • Episode 9: TBA – Sunday, October 16, 2022
  • Episode 10:TBA – Sunday, October 23, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.

