Before we see John Krasinski out in the wild, we reveal where Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was filmed for Amazon Prime.

The official plot for Season 3 is as follows: “When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies.”

Created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and based on the characters from writer Tom Clancy’s “Ryanverse”, the political action-thriller Jack Ryan follows the titular CIA analyst who must leave his desk job behind to solve corrupt matters on the field and Season 2 saw him confront warfare in Venezuela.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Filming Schedule

Jack Ryan Season 3 began filming in May 2021 and wrapped in mid-October of the same year.

Previous showrunner, Paul Scheuring, stepped down in 2020 – way before filming began – and was replaced by Star Trek: Discovery writer and producer Vaun Wilmott.

Furthermore, back in May of this year, it was confirmed that Jack Ryan was renewed for a fourth and final season. A spin-off featuring Michael Peña’s character from the upcoming season was also announced to be in development.

Where was Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 Filmed?

Jack Ryan Season 3 was filmed on location in the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Austria, Italy, and New York.

Filming took place particularly around the Czech Republic capital Prague, Greater Athens’ town of Laurium, the Drapetsona’s suburbs and Santorini island, Hungary’s capital Budapest, Margaret Island and Pest Island, Italy’s Rome and Vienna, Austria’s Stephansplatz square.

Previous filming locations used in the series include Washington, D.C., Quebec, Morocco, Paris and Chamonix, France, Bogotá, Colombia, and Moscow.

Season 4 has already begun filming, as of February 2022, and it has been confirmed to be shooting in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

How Many Episodes are in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3?

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 is confirmed to have eight episodes in its run, matching the episode count of the first two seasons.

Each episode will last between 40-64 minutes and all eight entries in Season 3 will drop at the same time on December 21.

Season 3 directors have yet to be disclosed, however, writers on the board include Amy Berg and Dario Scardapane.

Below, we have included an episode guide to Season 3 complete with titles:

Episode 1: Falcon

Episode 2: Old Haunts

Episode 3: Running With Wolves

Episode 4: Our Death’s Keeper

Episode 5: Druz’ya i Vragi

Episode 6: Ghosts

Episode 7: Moscow Rules

Episode 8: Star on the Wall

John Krasinski stars in an exclusive clip from #JackRyan's Season 3 premiere.



The Tom Clancy series returns December 21 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/zuyWv09s88 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 16, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 arrives on Amazon Prime on December 21, 2022.

