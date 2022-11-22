Where was Wednesday Filmed? Netflix series filming locations explored

Netflix’s upcoming series Wednesday is arriving soon, and here we reveal the filming locations of the eight-episodic series.

Wednesday comes with a supernatural yet comedy-drama theme that revolves around a girl named Wednesday from the famous Addams Family. When the announcement was made that the Batman director Tim Burton would direct the series, everyone knew what they were going to get on the table. So, there are so many things that fans want to know about the series, out of which one is about its filming location. Well, bear with us if you are intrigued to know where was the Netflix series filmed.

Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11605 Wednesday Addams | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Q73UhUTs6y0/hqdefault.jpg 1191243 1191243 center 32600

Wednesday Filming Locations explored

The Adams Family adaptation was filmed in Bucharest, Romania, where the shooting started on September 13, 2021, and wrapped up on March 30, 2022.

Wednesday is a young girl who has changed a lot of schools, and finally, she ends up in Nevermore Academy, which looks similar to the castles we have seen in several horror films. Hence, now it is understandable why the makers of the series decided to shoot the entire series in Romania. Moreover, the crew stayed in the same place until the conclusion of the series.

What to expect from Wednesday Season 1?

At the time of this writing, the new Netflix series has three trailers that indicate what Wednesday is about.

The story focuses on the titular character, Wednesday, who gets expelled from the school for leaving plenty of dangerous fish in the swimming pool and harming several students. Later, her parents send her to Nevermore Academy, that’s mainly for the kids like her. Wednesday’s father also tells her that he met her mother in the same school.

Wednesday soon encounters The Thing, a human hand with several stitches. She doesn’t take much time to realize that her parents have sent it to spy on her. However, being a wicked kid, she threatens the hand and asks it to be on her side.

The girl then comes across some hidden spots in the school and learns about a monster she sees on campus.

Well, she has to solve the mystery of so many things. If the trailer seems so interesting, how can someone keep calm and wait for the series to land on the streaming platform?