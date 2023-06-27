Which chapter will the Oshi No Ko season 1 anime finale adapt up to and where can you read the manga in English?

The Oshi No Ko adaptation has been dominating the 2023 Spring anime broadcast slate, but now fans are wanting to know which manga chapter they should read up to in order to avoid spoilers for a potential second season.

Oshi No Ko/Doga Kobo/anime_oshinoko YouTube channel

Which chapter will the Oshi No Ko season 1 finale end on?

The season 1 episode 11 finale of Oshi No Ko is expected to conclude by adapting up until and including chapter 40 of the original manga series.

This chapter was titled ‘Sore Loser’ and released in Japan in April 2021, later included as the final chapter of manga Volume 4 which was published for domestic readers in May 2021 (scheduled for November 2023 in English).

Oshi No Ko’s anime adaptation has made a habit of adapting between three and four chapters per episode, broken down as followed:

How many story arcs are in Oshi No Ko?

At the time of writing, including the prologue saga, there are nine story arcs in the Oshi No Ko manga series:

A reminder that the Oshi No Ko manga is still ongoing in Japan.

Where to read the original manga series worldwide

Physical copies of the Oshi No Ko manga series are available in English via outlets including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, Indigo, and Kinokuniya.

Digital versions are also available through Amazon Kindle, Apple iBooks, Google Play, Rakuten Kobo, and Book Walker.

Alternatively, you can read individual chapters for free via Manga Plus, available to download as an app via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

