Dwayne Johnson has shazamed onto the big screen in Black Adam this weekend and we’re here to tell you all about the demons working the strings of villain Sabbac.

DC fans are grateful to actor Dwayne Johnson for his ambition to revive the DCEU, starting with his passion project Black Adam, which he has tried to get off the ground for over a decade.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is based on the DC Comics character of the same name about the anti-hero who reigns havoc on modern times after being imprisoned for five thousand years and only the Justice Society of America can stop him. The feature stars Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan.

Black Adam | Official Trailer BridTV 10363 Black Adam | Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/JaV7mmc9HGw/hqdefault.jpg 1028398 1028398 center 32600

Who are the Demons is Black Adam?

The demons we get a glimpse of in Black Adam, after Ishamael dies, are the six rulers of Hell in DC lore: Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus, and Crateis.

All named after aliases of Lucifer, Satan is the most powerful of the lot with the highest authority, Aym is a three-headed demon and Grand Duke, and the remaining four are of equal rank.

In order to gain access to the powers that dwell in Hell, the one wishing to inherit says the name ‘Sabbac’, which instantly gives the host the strength of the aforementioned demons.

In Black Adam’s case, Marwan Kenzari portrayed a variant of Ishmael Gregor, who is a New York City mob boss in DC comics who becomes Sabbac.

Black Adam’s Villain was Originally Eclipso

Back when Black Adam was in early production, rumors began to spill out citing Eclipso – an incarnation of the Wrath of God – as the main villain of the movie.

However, as we moved closer to the release date, Eclipso was soon replaced with Sabbac, but no reason was given for the swap.

The rumor came from sources of The Direct, and there’s always a chance that the sources got it wrong this time or the creative team took a different path.

Eclipso was originally going to be the villain of #BlackAdam before he was replaced by Sabbac! pic.twitter.com/jwpunUQ8uE — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) October 23, 2022

Black Adam’s Demonic Themes – Parents’ Guide

We previously broke down the parents’ guide for Black Adam, outlining the strong violence shown throughout.

In addition to the “highly stylized action” and mild profanities, Black Adam also carries demonic themes surrounding Sabbac that may be frightening to a younger audience. The villain himself is reborn as a red, horned demon after Black Adam kills him.

Black Adam was rated a PG-13 in the United States and a 12A in the UK, even though the team wanted the feature to be rated R initially to honor the character’s brutal nature in the comics.

Black Adam – Cr. Warner Bros. Pictures, YouTube

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Black Adam is now in theaters worldwide.

Show all