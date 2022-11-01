**Warning – Spoilers Ahead for Tales of the Jedi**

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1 ended after six episodes on Disney Plus with a showdown between Ahsoka and a rather mysterious character and we reveal who the Jedi killed in Episode 6.

Not only did Season 1 show the origins of Ahsoka and fleshed out many other Jedi, including Qui-Gon Jinn and Anakin Skywalker, but it also revealed what happened to Jedi Master Yaddle.

Created by Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni, the animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi explores a handful of different characters from the prequel trilogy era, featuring the voices of Ashley Eckstein, Corey Burton, Janina Gavankar, Micheál Richardson, TC Carson, Ian McDiarmid, Liam Neeson, Bryce Dallas Howard, Phil LaMarr, Clancy Brown, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, and Dee Bradley Baker.

Tales of the Jedi | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus BridTV 11256 Tales of the Jedi | Official Trailer | DisneyPlus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5MGbFaAxRtA/hqdefault.jpg 1096384 1096384 center 32600

Who Did Ahsoka Kill in Tales of the Jedi Episode 6?

Ahsoka fought and killed the Inquisitor during Tales of the Jedi Episode 6, titled Resolve.

When Ahsoka’s whereabouts are alerted to the Empire, after attempting to conceal her identity using the name Asha but ultimately using her powers to save a worker, the Inquisitor comes looking.

Ahsoka is able to save the villagers after the Inquisitor burns the place down and enters into a fight to the death with the villain and ultimately wins.

Star Wars fans were convinced that the mysterious, unnamed Inquisitor was actually the Sixth Brother, but since the latter meets a different fate in the Ahsoka novel, this seems unlikely.

Tales Of The Jedi – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube.

Tales of the Jedi Season 2

Even though Season 2 hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, there is plenty of room for this show to expand.

Since the anthology series follows Jedi characters, there are enough force-sensitive individuals to portray throughout a second season and many more seasons to follow, including Master Plo Koon and Darth Revan.

If Tales of the Jedi follows a similar schedule to The Bad Batch and Visions – with a two-year gap between seasons – that means we will likely see the second season premiere in 2024.

Tales Of The Jedi – Cr. Star Wars, YouTube.

Tales of the Jedi Episode Guide

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Season 1 consists of six episodes, all of which were released on the same day – October 26, 2022.

The runtime of each bite-sized episode ranges between 12-18 minutes, making it one of the shortest Star Wars shows yet.

Below, we have included all of the episodes titles and their runtimes:

Episode 1: Life and Death – 18m

– 18m Episode 2: Justice – 15m

– 15m Episode 3: Choices – 15m

– 15m Episode 4: The Sith Lord – 17m

– 17m Episode 5: Practice Makes Perfect – 12m

– 12m Episode 6: Resolve – 16m

Experience two stories of fate in six new Original shorts. #TalesOfTheJedi is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8hXDhlxRjN — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) October 29, 2022

By Jo Craig – [email protected]

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Show all