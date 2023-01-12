LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Gemma Chan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Eternals" on October 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

With plenty of new Marvel projects scheduled to be announced on the horizon, we provide a recap on who Gemma Chan played in Captain Marvel before her return as a completely new character in Eternals.

While it’s more uncommon for one actor to play two characters inside the MCU, a number of actors have played two Marvel characters in their career, including Chris Evans as the Human Torch and Captain America.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick start Marvel’s 2023 scheduled alongside the beginning of Phase 5, closely followed by the six-part series, Secret Invasion, on Disney Plus.

Who did Gemma Chan play in Captain Marvel?

Gemma Chan played Kree tactical sniper and Starforce member, Minn-Erva, in Captain Marvel.

Minn-Erva met her end in the movie when she came up against Maria Rambeau, who shot down her quad jet causing her to plummet and crash in the desert.

Chan is not the first MCU star to play two Marvel characters in the MCU, as Michelle Yeoh played Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 before returning in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to play Ying Nan.

The actor was able to portray two characters without it affecting visual continuity because Minn-Erva’s appearance was similar to Gamora’s where her skin was blue with Kree-like features, meaning Chan’s true appearance was somewhat hidden before.

Did you know? Before playing Sersi in Eternals, Gemma Chan played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel #Eternals pic.twitter.com/WHWcHv2qQs — Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) November 7, 2021

Chan is expected to return in Eternals 2

Last year, Eternals actor, Patton Oswalt, prematurely let it slip that Chloé Zhao would be returning to direct Eternals 2, however, Marvel Studios is still to confirm this and the sequel’s existence.

The first Eternals ended on a cliffhanger when Sersi, Kingo, and Phastos were plucked from Earth by Arishem as punishment for stopping Tiamut from being born.

This is likely where Eternals 2 will pick up, while Thena, Makkari, and Druig continue to travel in space with Starfox on board.

The Marvels will serve as the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, returning Brie Larson to the titular role after a number of smaller cameos in Avengers: Endgame and Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings’ end-credits scene.

The sequel will also bring back Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel – who made her appearance in the self-titled Disney Plus series – and WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels will explore the puzzling switch between Carol and Kamala which occurred at the end of Ms. Marvel.

