The rebels knew the risks involved when planning the Imperial heist, but nobody expected Andor Episode 6 to end so bleakly. We provide a recap of the heist’s outcome and reveal who died.

The Eye finally showcased the spectacle that was the Eye of Aldhani, which served as a stunning backdrop for the rebel’s escape from the Imperial dam. Luthen was certainly happy it was a success, but he doesn’t know the ramifications.

Created by Tony Gilroy for Disney Plus, Andor is a prequel series to Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, returning Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. Set five years before the Jyn Erso-led project, Andor also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw.

Who Dies in Andor Episode 6?

Sadly, Taramyn, Karis, and Skeen all die during the heist and in the aftermath within Andor Episode 6.

The heist moved smoothly and swiftly right up to the payroll safe when a number of armed guards rushed to see what was going on after hearing Karis’ broadcast by accident.

Before the group could escape, a shootout went down and Taramyn was caught by a blaster and killed while trying to make a run to another post.

After Cassian got the ship to take off, Karis was crushed by the payroll crates and immediately lost the ability to feel his legs.

The med-spike Vel gave to Karis may have been enough to get him to the doctor, but once Karis was on the operating table, he slipped away.

While Cassian and Skeen waited outside the doctor’s hut, the latter revealed his plan to split the money between the pair of them and leave the rebellion with nothing, which prompted Cassian to shoot and kill him.

How Many Episodes are in Andor?

Andor Season 1 will have 12 episodes in its count and the series has already been green-lit for a second season.

The following schedule confirms that the Andor finale will debut on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

